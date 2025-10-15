Health rights advocates decry increasing sexual abuse cases

A section of health rights advocates from The AIDS Support Organisation (TASO) have expressed worry over what they described as increasing cases of Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Harassment (SEAH) occurring in various institutions and in the communities, which are bound to hinder efforts being taken to end the spread of HIV/AIDS.

Ms Irene Birungi, the Senior Technical Advisor for Protection from Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Harassment at TASO, while officiating at the launch of a campaign code-named "Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Harassment" in Nakaseke District, said that growing sexual abuse and exploitation is retarding the efforts gained towards fighting HIV/AIDS.

She noted that the most vulnerable people are young girls looking for employment, who are being vehemently exploited and abused by officials holding various positions in public and private institutions.

"We investigated a case of 108 girls of sexual exploitation, abuse, and harassment in Nakaseke district, who allegedly experienced the act under one perpetrator. Out of the said number, three confirmed being abused, and the rest decided to keep quiet," she said. She added, "So we realized that this is a big number and needs intervention, and that's why we are doing this campaign so that we boost the reporting."

Ms Birungi said that the pilot project, which is being funded by the Global Fund, is targeting to end Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Harassment in the three districts of Nakaseke, Hoima, and Buikwe. "When sexual exploitation happens, you are at risk of acquiring HIV because there is an exchange of sex at the end of the day.

Given that a person is in a position of power over a vulnerable person, you will not tell them to get an HIV test. After all, they have a position there, you will not tell them to use protection because they are your bosses, and in the end, they will end up acquiring the disease," she said.

She warned that if this continues, it's bound to increase the risk of HIV transmission and new HIV infections, especially among adolescent girls and young women.

"We decided to come up and activate the campaign in question in Nakaseke district because there are many cases that happened previously, and they involved a political leader who harassed and abused the project beneficiaries, and this was already a red flag prompting them to kick-start the campaign here," she said.

Speaking at the launch, the Deputy Resident Commissioner for Nakaseke District, Sarah Nakitende, confirmed that these cases are indeed happening, but they require more interventions. "I will appreciate you people to begin with Nakaseke.

Of course, some very many girls have been sexually exploited. You see many young girls holding children, and for them, they think they are mature enough, but when you ask them their age, they are 18 and 20 years of age. But they should continue to say No to sexual harassment as the slogan of the campaign stipulates," she noted.

The District Community Liaison Officer, Nakaseke District Assistant Inspector of Police, Ojiambo Bernard, said cases of sexual abuse and harassment have been occurring in the district, but it's so rampant when the school-going children are on holiday.



