Health worker arrested over raping pregnant patient

A 38-year-old enrolled nurse at Mparo Health Centre IV in Rukiga District has been arrested on allegations that he raped a patient with 7-months pregnancy that had come for antenatal services.

The Kigezi regional police spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate, said that the incident happened on August 21 at around 1.3Opm when the victim aged 20 years was at the Health Centre for antenatal care.

The suspect is a resident of health quarters, Mparo ward in Mparo Town Council while the victim is a resident of Maaya cell, Kitanga parish in Kashambya Sub County, Rukiga District.

“It's alleged that on Monday at around 1pm, the victim who is 7 months pregnant went go for medical checkup at Mparo Health Center. On arrival she was referred to the scanning department which was being operated by now the suspect. The accused health worker directed her to remove her clothes and was accordingly forced into a sexual act without her consent,” Mr Maate said.

Mr Maate also noted that after the forced act, the victim immediately informed the in charge of the facility who later reported the matter to the police for further management.