Health worker beaten by police over flouting curfew guidelines

By Ambrose Musasizi More by this Author

A health worker attached to Kalisizo hospital in Kyotera District is nursing wounds after he was beaten by Police officers enforcing Covid-19 restrictions.

The wounded health worker identified as Mr Paul Kigenyi and a clinical officer by profession was intercepted on Thursday at around 8:30pm on his way home in Kalisizo Town by Police officers who were on patrol trying to implementing curfew.

According to Mr Kigenyi, police officers stopped him as he was coming from the hospital which is around two kilometers away from his home.

“The officers were so bitter at me even after telling them that I was a health worker coming from work and heading home. They said I was simply masquerading despite showing out my Identity card,” he said.

Dr Edward Muwanga, the Kyotera District Health Officer (DHO) confirmed the incident.

“It’s true one of our health worker attached to Kalisizo hospital was beaten by policemen attached to a yet to be known police post in Kyotera District- as they were patrolling on Thursday night. Mr Kigenyi is currently receiving medication at Kalisizo hospital,” he said.

Advertisement

He added that their ‘‘worry is that the victim is diagnosed with diabetes which could cause a delay in healing his wounds.’’

‘‘However doctors have attended to him and we hope he will recover,” he added.

Kyotera District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Barrack Sunday told Daily Monitor that the health worker was not beaten intentionally though the officers made a big mistake.

“It’s true as some of our officers were patrolling to enforce the curfew guidelines, a health worker was beaten but this was not intended. We have apologized to him and the entire health team in the district,” he said.

Mr Sunday further explained that “we however warned him not to be arrogant again because he was beaten after reacting arrogantly to the officers. I don’t think one can beat a polite person who clearly identified himself as a health worker,” he explained.

While addressing the nation on August 14, President Museveni prohibited detention and beating of citizens by security agencies.