Health workers demand Shs1.9b for Ebola work

Up to 83 health workers, who were involved in the management of Ebola patients in the recent outbreak, have said they were not paid their salary and allowances to the tune of Shs1.9 billion.

According to a letter by health workers’ lawyers, Makmot Kibwanga & Company Advocates, to the permanent secretary in the Health ministry, they are demanding that government clears them within 14 days.

“…the accumulated emoluments inclusive of salaries of the above categories of cadres for 7 months is a total of shs1.74billion and arrears of per diem of shs222 million making total shs1.96 billion,” the April 14 letter reads in part.

The lawyers claim that their clients attempted to have the Ministry of Health pay them through various fora in vain.

The issue of non-payment comes three months after this newspaper reported the World Health Organisation (WHO) official, Mr Jerry Jonas, as saying Shs154 billion meant for Ebola response from development partners remained unspent.

Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary of the Health ministry, did not respond to our repeated calls and text message when reached for comments.

However, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the spokesperson of the Health ministry, said he was still verifying the claim but he did not get back by press time.

The affected workers, according to the lawyers, include 13 medical doctors, five clinical officers, 20 nursing officers, 25 assistant nursing officers, one nursing assistant, one psychiatric nurse, 11 enrolled nurses, three medical lab technologists, three lab technicians, and two medical social workers.

In the September 2022 Ebola outbreak, which raised anxiety among the population, infected 142 people, killed 56 but 86 recovered, according to statistics from the Health ministry.

The lawyers said in their demand notice that the health workers were variously approached on phone and invited to go and serve in the management of the Ebola epidemic, the call to which they heeded.

“...our clients were deployed in Mubende Ebola hotspots and epicentre from October 22, 2022 to November 24, 2022 without any employment contract,” the letter reads further.

The letter continues: “...you (the Ministry of Health) and them, then executed employment contracts for ‘Local Non Gratuitable’ contract as medical workers for a period of six months from November 25, 2022 to May 25, 2023.”

Uganda was declared Ebola-free in January this year but the contract of the workers, according to the lawyers, is still running until May.

“...since the execution of the contract you demobilized our clients on the 11th of January 2023 without re-deploying them to work elsewhere when you closed the Ebola Treatment Centre but left the contract running and salaries unpaid,” the letter reads.

The lawyers said their clients were never paid the first month from October22 to November 24, 2022, except per diem for two months of November–December 2022, which was paid by the World Health Organisation.

Impact