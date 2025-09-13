Health workers left stranded after fire guts Kagadi Hospital staff quarters

Health workers at Kagadi General Hospital in Kagadi District have been left stranded after fire gutted their staff quarters on Saturday, destroying property worth millions of shillings.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. while all health workers housed in the block were on duty. Though no injuries were reported, most of their belongings were lost in the blaze.

This is not the first time the facility has faced such a tragedy. Two years ago, another fire destroyed property at the hospital, raising renewed concerns over safety and emergency response capacity.

Eyewitnesses said the fire was first seen on the roof of the quarters before spreading quickly. Residents rushed in to help, using water and makeshift methods to stop the flames from spreading.

“I was at home when I heard people making alarms and rushed to the scene, only to find the building in flames. As neighbors, we tried to stop it from spreading to other rooms,” said Mr Denis Turyagiira, a resident of Kiiraba.

He added that the nurses could only watch helplessly as their belongings burned, since no firefighters had arrived.

Mr. Gerald Namanya, a boda boda rider at the hospital stage, said residents managed to prevent the fire from consuming the entire block. He, however, faulted the fire brigade for responding late.

“Two years ago, another building caught fire here. The problem is the same—slow response. The team always comes when damage is already done,” he said.

Another resident, Mr. Moses Musinguzi, echoed the same concerns, urging government to extend fire brigade services closer to Kagadi.

“In the whole Albertine region, there is only one fire brigade unit. It is impossible for one team to serve such a vast area effectively,” he said.

Mr. Simon Peter Tumusiime, the Senior Hospital Administrator, confirmed that the fire broke out when the occupants of the quarters were on duty.

“Fortunately, no lives were lost, but the nurses lost their belongings, whose value is yet to be established. We called Kagadi Central Police immediately, and they in turn contacted the Hoima fire brigade. But by the time they arrived, residents had already contained the fire,” he said.

He added that the cause of the fire is still unknown, though police are investigating. He urged government to upgrade hospital infrastructure and ensure safe electrical connections to prevent similar disasters.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yasin Mugabi, the Kagadi District mobilizer for the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), criticized authorities for their slow response.

“The fire broke out at 11:30 a.m., but the fire brigade arrived three hours later, when residents had already managed to control it. I don’t understand how government works. The police were informed immediately but only responded after the damage was done,” he said.



