Health workers ordered to wear 2 masks

The Ministry of Health has asked health workers to wear two masks while at work as a preventive measure against Covid-19.

In a January 7 letter to all hospital administrators, district health officers and medical superintendents, Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director-general for health services, said health workers are more exposed given that the second wave of the virus spreads faster than the previous wave.

“As health workers, you interface with many patients daily and you are at a high risk of contracting Covid-19. The scientific advisory committee has guided that health workers, because of the risk, need to use two masks while in clinic/wards,” Dr Mwebesa wrote.

The Ministry of Health has further asked health workers to adhere to prevention and control measures to avoid contracting Covid-19.

During the first wave, health workers faced a shortage of personal protective equipment.

Dr Mukuzi Muhereza, the general secretary of the Uganda Medical Association (UMA), said the ministry needs to provide more guidance.

“Some of the questions that I am getting from practitioners are; ‘is there proof that two masks are better than one?’ then the comfort of the masks, what about people using N95? So we are still waiting for guidance,” Dr Muhereza said.

Some other health workers raised queries whether government will be able to provide the two masks.

“Will National Medical Stores ensure availability of those two masks? During the first wave on different occasions, we bought masks ourselves. By the way government should do better this time round because the disease is now severe,” a nurse who only identified herself as Ruth said.

