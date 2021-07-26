Health workers shun Covid patients as PPE shortage hits Ibanda

By Felix Ainebyoona More by this Author

The Ibanda District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Julius Bamwine has revealed that health workers in Ibanda District are fearing treating Covid patients over lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Dr Bamwiine who was receiving PPEs from the Rotary Club of Ibanda over the weekend said the district has already lost one health worker to Covid which has created fear of contracting the disease amongst the health workers.

“Lack of proper masks, gowns and eye gear is imperilling the ability of medical workers to fight coronavirus. We are glad for the timely intervention,’’ Dr Bamwiine said.

Dr Bamwiine also said more than 30 Covid-19 cases have been registered amongst health workers in the area since the outbreak was confirmed in Uganda, March last year.

While giving out an assortment of medical supplies including facemasks, gloves and sanitizers worth Shs3.5m to the district taskforce at Ruhoko health center IV, the president Rotary Club of Ibanda, Mr Lawrence Mucunguzi said the donation will boost Covid-19 mitigation-interventions in the area.

“We understand that health workers are at a high risk of contracting the virus and that is why thought of supporting them with the necessary essential components,” he said.

Mr Mucunguzi added: “The funds were generated from membership contributions and the support from Rotary club of Greater Van Nuys- USA.”

The Incharge of Ruhoko health center IV in Ibanda District, Dr Darlson Kwikiriza commended Rotarians for the support saying the donation encourages frontline workers to keep fighting the pandemic in the district.

Ibanda Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Kamaduka Bashongoka while meeting the state minister for animal industry at Ibanda Municipal council hall on Saturday said the area has so far lost 28 people to Covid and 631 cases have been reported.

Ibanda Municipality MP Tarsis Rwaburindori said the district is facing a lot of hardships to deal with covid cases as they do not have sufficient money available to cater for the Covid-19 fight.

“The ministry of health should come up with a solution because the district does not have any transport to carry people with signs for treatment and there are many people who are sick but cannot get medication in the villages,” he said.

However, Dr Bamwiine said the situation is stabilizing as they have started receiving supplies from National Medical Stores (NMS)

“The masks were supplied by NMS and last week we also got support from some people,” he disclosed.

