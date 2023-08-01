Health workers suspend planned strike

The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) has announced the suspension of a planned strike over the delayed deployment of medical interns which was set to begin today.

The health workers, however, said they will continue to demand pay raise for the medical interns.

The suspension of the strike follows an announcement made by the Ministry of Health last week that the graduates’ internship would commence on Thursday.

“We thank the government for its consideration to deploy 1,901 medical interns to 58 internship centres across the country. This will sort out some of our challenges including exhaustion among the smaller number of health workers employed by the government in different hospitals approved as internship centres,” Dr Herbert Luswata, the secretary general of UMA, said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Luswata said the deployment of the interns would also reduce the “long patient waiting time, untimely emergency health care, and increased mortality”.

He added that the decision to suspend the strike was reached at a consultative meeting with its members, including members of the elders’ forum, graduate nurses, and pharmacists.

The meeting also resolved that medical interns should report “to internship centres as posted by the Ministry of Health”.

Although the proposal of a self-sponsored internship made by some government officials was dropped, UMA said the new plan is not a full win.

“It is unfortunate, however, that the allowances have been reduced as reported by the Ministry of Health due to inadequate funds in their budget,” he said.

“We hope that this will be corrected and follow the presidential directive on allowances of medical interns and senior house officers after overcoming the current budget shortfalls,” he added.

The Health ministry said last week they would deploy the medical interns “within the available budget at a net monthly allowance of Shs1 million per intern to facilitate accommodation and feeding”.