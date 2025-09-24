Health workers urged to embrace soft skills in patient care

Health professionals have been urged to prioritise soft skills such as empathy, effective communication, and emotional intelligence when attending to patients.

According to Hellen Mukakarisa Katarambi, Executive Secretary of the Uganda Health Professions Assessment Board (UHPAB), these skills are essential in delivering compassionate and holistic care.

"Even the best medical interventions can fall short if the patient feels neglected or misunderstood," Mukakarisa said.

She emphasised that quality healthcare extends beyond technical knowledge, and that effective communication, empathy, and building trust with patients are equally important.

She made the remarks at the second graduation ceremony of Uganda Martyrs School of Nursing and Midwifery – Kaliro on Wednesday, where 320 students were awarded certificates in nursing and midwifery.

The theme of the ceremony was "Nurturing Future Nurses and Midwives in Soft Skills." Fr James Musana, the celebrant of the event, highlighted the importance of human-centered skills, noting that they help patients feel heard, valued, and safe.

"Health workers, especially nurses who spend most of their time with patients, must understand that kindness and effective communication are not optional; they are part of healing," Mukakarisa said.

Fr Musana urged the graduates to uphold the highest standards of discipline within the profession, adhering to principles and ethical guidelines that govern their practice.

"As the world advances in technology, you must not rely solely on scientific knowledge. Compassion, integrity, commitment, and resilience are equally essential qualities that will be demanded in your profession, which requires great sacrifice in saving lives entrusted to your care," Fr Musana said.



