Health workers urged to exhibit good attitude towards work

The Allied Health Professional Council Registrar, Mr Mpiima Kibirango, has urged the health workers to desist from acting unethically, saying that it affects service delivery.

Mr Kibirango made the remarks while presiding over the 1st graduation ceremony at Elgon International Health Institute, where over 400 students were awarded with certificates in different disciplines including; medical theatre techniques, medical laboratory, medical records and health informatics, and pharmacy among others.

“Unethical behaviour is one of the main challenges which need to be addressed urgently. Poor attitude towards work and chronic absenteeism of health workers are some of the examples,” he said on Monday.

He challenged the graduates to serve with a commitment to improve the health sector and also the image of the health workers which has been dented with absenteeism, theft of drugs and poor attitude towards work.

Mr Bruhan Muzige, the acting manager of Allied Health Professional Council, Training and Quality Assurance, urged the graduates to register before they practice their skills.

The Allied Health Professional Council [AHPC] is a body that was established to regulate, supervise, and control the training, and practice of health workers.

“This is a calling and dream which today has turned into a reality after a long journey. Utilize the knowledge and skills that you have acquired with a positive attitude. Don’t be among the drunkards at work. If you’re of that kind, then you will not be part of us,” Mr Muzige noted.

The Executive Secretary of Uganda Allied Health Examination Board, Mr Joseph Agondua, noted that the institute has made great strides.

“These are institutions that have been doing well without being involved in exam practices. This is a clear testimony that students have been well-trained based on competence. The institution that started in rentals has expanded to this level, this is the greatest achievement,” he said.

The Elgon International Health Institute Director, Mr Kateu Namoni urged the graduates to exhibit good morals in the community.

“We are proud to say that we have taught you all how to be self-reliant, honest, creative and innovative, responsible and relevant as you pursue excellence in your careers and in service to communities,” he said.

The School Principal, Mr Ambrose Ndoboli, said: “This day marks a special occasion in the history of Elgon International Health Institute [EIHI] because it’s a day of celebration, a day to recognize the hard work, dedication and achievements of our graduates.”

“You have made us proud and we feel accomplished to have educated and prepared you to be the best fit to handle challenges in the 21st Century and being able to favourably compete in the job market,” he added.