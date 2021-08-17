Hearing of 41 criminal appeals starts at Jinja High Court

By Philip Wafula More by this Author

The Court of Appeal on Monday commenced a month-long criminal appeals session at Jinja High Court, to hear cases of 41 appellants convicted of murder, aggravated defilement, aggravated robbery, and rape.

The session was formally flagged off by the Deputy Chief Justice, Justice Richard Buteera. The Court of Appeal Registrar, Ms Susan Kanyange, said the session will be handled by Justices; Ms Elizabeth Musoke, Mr Cheborion Barishaki, and Ms Hellen Obura.

In her communication to the advocates taking part in the session, Ms Kanyange emphasized that the hearings will adhere to the Covid-19 prevention guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and the Chief Justice.

Of the 41 appeals, 24 are murder convictions, 11 are aggravated defilement, five are aggravated robbery, and one is a rape conviction. Three of the appellants, want the court to quash their death sentences, while four are appealing against life sentences.

According to Justice Buteera, they intend to finish the 41 cases in one week using zoom, with the judges and advocates of the accused seated at the Jinja High Court.

“The appellants’ advocates and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions [DPP] office, who are the respondents, have already written their submissions. The purpose of being on zoom is for them to adopt their written submissions and the prisoners will be on zoom to raise their issues. This will help us do as many as ten cases a day,” he said.

By the time the court adjourned for lunch, it had heard three, with at least nine expected to be completed by close of business on Monday.

7,000 case backlog

“The Court of Appeal is very busy and has about 7,000 pending cases to be heard by 14 judges, two of whom have retired; so, it is 12 judges at the Court of Appeal,” Justice Buteera said.

He added that there is an agreement between the executive, parliament and judiciary to have the Court of Appeal expanded from 15 to 31 judges with regional branches at Arua, Gulu, Soroti, Mbale, Jinja, Mbarara and Fort Portal.

Asked when such regional branches will be operational, Justice Buteera said: “This financial year. Money will be available for building two courts, and then probably four [courts] in another financial year; so we hope it can be achieved in two to three financial years.”

Justice Buteera, also dispelled fears that the ongoing Court of Appeal session will affect the hearing of election petitions that kicked off countrywide on Monday.

Earlier at the same Court, Hajji Muhammad Bismarck Bidondole withdrew his petition against Mr David Isabirye Aga, the Jinja North MP, allegedly in the interest of ‘peace in the constituency’.

Mr Isabirye, who was dragged to court on allegations that he lacked requisite academic papers, however, wanted costs, saying he was ‘embarrassed by the petitioner’.

Justice Patrick Mangeni, overruled him, before announcing him as the duly elected MP for Jinja North constituency.

