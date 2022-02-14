Hearing of MP election appeals starts

Joyce Bagala and Judith Nabakooba. PHOTO/COMBO

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • The preliminary stages of conferencing will take not more than 21 days before actual hearings take off.

The Court of Appeal is today expected to commence the process that will see at least 81 parliamentary and Local Council election appeals disposed of.

