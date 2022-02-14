Hearing of MP election appeals starts

The Court of Appeal is today expected to commence the process that will see at least 81 parliamentary and Local Council election appeals disposed of.

The Court of Appeal is the final court to determine parliamentary and local council election disputes.

The election appeals arose from the earlier decisions of the High Court in regard to the January 2021 General Election.

According to the statement released by the Judiciary last evening, four registrars; Susan Kanyange, Dr Alex Mushabe Karocho, Lillian Bucyana and Henry Twinomuhwezi will ensure that conferencing for the appeals is handled in a timely manner.

Conferencing is where lawyers of both parties agree on issues to be determined by court before the case file is forwarded to a panel of three justices for hearing.

According to Ms Kanyange, the preliminary stages of conferencing will take not more than 21 days before actual hearings take off.

Some of the parliamentary election appeals to be handled today include that of Mr Julius Galisonga, who is challenging the decision of the High Court to dismiss his election petition against the incumbent MP for Bugweri, Mr Abdu Katuntu.

The other is that of MP Joyce Bagala, who is challenging the High Court decision that nullified her victory as Mityana District Woman MP following a petition by the current Lands minister, Ms Judith Nabakooba.

Registrar Kanyange said the hearing of the said election appeals will take precedence over other business at the Nakasero-based court since the election laws demand that any other business can wait and court concentrates on disposing of election matters.