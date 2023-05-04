Hearing of suspected lesbian teacher’s case flops

Hearing of the case against former deputy head teacher of PMM Girls’ School in Jinja, Lydia Mukodha, has flopped after state witnesses failed to show up.

Ms Mukodha and her alleged lesbian partner Martha Naigaga appeared before Jinja Grade One Magistrate’s Ms Agnes Musiime on Thursday to answer charges of gross indecency and procurement of gross indecency.

However, the state prosecutor Ms Florence Kataike told the court that the two witnesses to pin the duo did not attend the session due to unknown reasons.

“No witness has come to disclose the evidence. We are not ready to proceed with the hearing of the case today (Thursday),” she said.

Mukodha’s lawyer Mr Robert Esarait asked the court to grant her bail because it is her constitutional right.

“It's her constitutional right to apply for bail and has substantial sureties including her biological father and brother,’’ he said.

The state prosecutor said she has no objection to the bail since the suspects have been on remand for two months, but said they have to be mindful of the outside community that has already judged them.

On April 4, Ms Musiime dismissed a bail application filed by the duo on the grounds that they will not be safe in the community. She has, however, set May 9 for the second bail hearing.