Heart institute stuck with equipment worth Shs15b

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Up to 4 percent of total deaths that happen in the country each year are a result of coronary heart disease, according to 2018 report by the World Health Organisation.

The management of Uganda Heart Institute (UHI) has said it doesn’t have a place to install the $4.3 million (about Shs15b) equipment donated by the Hungarian government for their theatres.
Dr John Omagino, the UHI director, told Daily Monitor on Tuesday that the country is struggling with rising cases of heart diseases and majority who need care and surgery cannot access the services at the institute because of limited facilities.

