Heart institute stuck with equipment worth Shs15b

The management of Uganda Heart Institute (UHI) has said it doesn’t have a place to install the $4.3 million (about Shs15b) equipment donated by the Hungarian government for their theatres.

Dr John Omagino, the UHI director, told Daily Monitor on Tuesday that the country is struggling with rising cases of heart diseases and majority who need care and surgery cannot access the services at the institute because of limited facilities.

He said of the 8,000 children in the country born with heart defects and in need of corrective heart surgery annually, only 1000 are operated on. This excludes mature people who have other heart problems and are in need of surgery.

“The main problem we have is lack of space. The team I have can do even 5,000 operations in a year but we don’t have space. We have only one operating theatre, one catheter lab, the Intensive Care Unit is only four beds,” he said.

“We already have a donation from the Hungarian government to equip it [our surgery unit] all. We are looking for Shs1 billion [from the government of Uganda] to complete the construction of the house that will have the unit to absorb the equipment worth $4.3 million,” he added.

Funding gaps

Dr Omagino said the Shs20b they have received from the government for this financial year didn’t factor in the need to construct the house for the equipment.

Dr Gerald Mutungi, the assistant commissioner for non-communicable diseases, said they are engaging the government to increase funding for fighting non-communicable diseases.

He said the current funding from the government allocated to their department at the Ministry of Health alone is far below what is what is needed.

“What they have given [our department of non-communicable diseases] is around 10 percent of what is required... think government is constrained by resources but it is committed to the fight against non-communicable diseases,” he said.