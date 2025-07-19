Heartbreaks as underdogs trounce ministers, incumbents in NRM polls

The just concluded National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries have left many participants, including incumbent MPs and ministers, with bruises and nursing heartbreaks after getting unexpected results from the exercise that was marred with violence and bloodshed in some parts of the country.

It also left many with tears of joy after emerging victorious from the tough political battle seen as the ruling party’s first half of the journey to the 2026 general election.

Lands State Minister Persis Namuganza, her Trade counterpart David Bahati, Works State Minister |Eng Musa Ecweru, Bunyoro Affairs Minister Jenipher Namuyangu, State Minister for Primary Education Joyce Moriku Kaducu, are among President Museveni’s ministers who lost the party flag to politicians many have described as underdogs.

Former Masaka Resident City Commissioner Hudu Hussein, former Energy Minister Irene Muloni, among others, also lost their seats.

The youthful Swaibu Kampanya trounced Robert Kasolo to win the Iki-Iki County race.





LIST: Losers in NRM primaries

List: Winners in NRM primaries



