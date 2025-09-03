Heated exchanges as Minana challenges Magistrate over murder allegations

Tension gripped Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court yesterday when former Flying Squad operative Abdu Noor Ssemujju, alias Minana, repeatedly interrupted Chief Magistrate Daphne Ayebare, insisting that his current case was linked to earlier proceedings before the General Court Martial.

“Madam, I also have to defend myself and explain why I am here. I am here because of Kagame and Kayihura—that I killed Kagezi so that Kagame could take over government,” Minana shouted as the magistrate tried to steer him back to issues before her court.

Ssemujju, together with his co-accused, Senior Superintendent of Police Nixon Agasiirwe, is charged with the 2015 assassination of senior state prosecutor Joan Kagezi.

The magistrate interjected, urging him to remain focused. “For me to be able to help you understand—and that is what court is mandated to do—you need to listen. This Court has no jurisdiction to handle the details of this case. If you want to say anything about the merits, it will be before the High Court,” Ms Ayebare said.

But Ssemujju, who had no lawyer, remained defiant. “Instead of going for Kagame and Kayihura, they are coming for me,” he said.

The heated exchange began after the magistrate invited him to address court. Minana immediately referred to his earlier trial before the General Court Martial, where he claimed he had been accused of killing Ms Kagezi on orders of former IGP Gen Kale Kayihura and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame.

His co-accused, Agasiirwe, raised concerns about prolonged detention. He told court that he was first arrested in 2017, charged before the General Court Martial, and detained for five years at Makindye Military Prison before being acquitted.

“Four years later, fresh charges have been imposed here. The state keeps claiming that inquiries are ongoing. This case is from 2016—more than a decade ago—yet they are still investigating. I have now spent 140 days in custody without trial. This is injustice and persecution,” Agasiirwe said.

His lawyer, Mr Michael Akampurira, added that the accused could not prepare their defense without a copy of the charge sheet. “Your worship, the accused has repeatedly asked for the charge sheet but has not received it. Without it, he cannot properly respond to the allegations. We pray that the state is ordered to furnish it in the interest of justice,” he submitted.

In response, Principal State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka insisted the charge sheet had already been provided and promised to avail another. He dismissed claims about the General Court Martial as irrelevant.

“As far as we know, the accused is on remand on murder charges before this court. Investigations are still ongoing, but there is no persecution. Once inquiries are complete—even as early as next week—we shall commit him,” Birivumbuka said.

Mr Akampurira countered that the law requires investigations to be completed before arrest. “The accused is entitled to a speedy trial. The state cannot keep him on indefinite remand,” he said.

Chief Magistrate Ayebare concluded by reiterating that issues related to the General Court Martial could only be addressed by the High Court. She directed the state to expedite investigations and assured the accused that a copy of the typed court proceedings was ready for collection.

The case was adjourned to September 27.

Ms Joan Kagezi, then Senior Principal State Attorney, was gunned down on March 30, 2015, while seated in her car with her children in Kiwatule.



