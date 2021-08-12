Heath workers task gov’t to recruit anesthesiologists

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author

Health workers have asked the government to put into consideration recruitment of more anesthesiologists across the country to fill the missing gaps.

Anesthesiologists are physicians who evaluate, monitor, and supervise patient care before, during, and after surgery as well as ensuring optimal patient safety

Dr Charles Olaro the Director Clinical services and Curative services at the Ministry of Health said in a press statement that the country currently needs a total of 400 anesthesiologists, 2,831 anesthetic officers and 5,000 ICU nurses to work in regional referral hospitals.

Dr Olaro’s press statement was presented by Dr Alex Adaku, the director of Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital on Wednesday while addressing journalists in Fort Portal City.

The president of anesthesiologists in Uganda, Dr Joseph Kiwanuka, says Uganda currently has a total of 68 anesthesiologists who serve the entire country, noting that more are needed as these are insufficient.

“Every year we carry out about 2 million operations and we are challenged with lack of these specialists. There are many patients seeking those services in health facilities,” he said.

Dr Kiwanuka said the association in partnership with the health ministry have selected Fort Portal, Jinja and Lira regional referral hospitals to train health workers to work in the Intensive Care Unit.

Dr Adaku said Fort Portal Regional Referal Hospital hardly has any anesthesiologists, explaining that when they get patients who need such services other health workers end up attending to them.

“Before Covid-19 we used to get about 6 patients a week and we used to treat them in our High Dependency Unit (HDU) because we lack specialists in the ICU, we used our senior staff and because of Covid-19 the number has increased. We hope the government soon deploys at least one anesthesiologist,” he said.

He said move to train some health workers at the facility to work in the ICU section is optimistic, because patients will then get better services.

Government recently distributed 10 ICU beds to Fort Portal regional referral hospital to help in treating Covid-19 patients.



