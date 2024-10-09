Heavy deployment as students of Ishaka Adventist strike

There was heavy deployment of both police and army officers at Ishaka Adventist College in Bushenyi Ishaka municipality to stop students who had started a strike over a dance.

The incident happened on October 8 at around 9:00pm at Ishaka Adventist College in Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality, Bushenyi District.

"We had to deploy heavy at Ishaka Adventist College to disperse hangry students who stared a demonstration protesting the College administration for not allowing them to celebrate Uganda's independence in style," said Mr Marcial Tumusiime the greater Bushenyi police spokesperson.

He added, "It's a routine that students had to celebrate independence by dancing, lighting fire, having drama and singing for a night which was not the case this time. The students accuse the College Authorities of failing their plan,".

Mr Damson Asiimwe, 34, a teacher by profession, director of studies at the school and a resident of Cell D, Ward 4, Ishaka Division, Bushenyi- Ishaka municipality who reported the case at Bassajja police station, said students had even thrown papers in the school and town with the program.

"These people were wise they had even thrown papers in the school and the surrounding areas with their own program of the day reading 'Fucking competitions at 6:30pm till late' and as administrators we can't allow that to happen not at any one point," he said.

He added "The incident involve mainly the students of both S.4 and S.6 because they didn't want take what the Authorities has advised,".

Mr Tumusiime said students had caused a lot of commotion in retaliation to what the authorities had advised and damaging school property worth millions of shillings.

"A lot of properties have been destroyed including smashing window glass for dormitories, and school class room blocks, vehicles and breaking chairs and desks.