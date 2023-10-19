Heavy downpour destroys property at Gulu University

A heavy downpour Wednesday evening destroyed a number of properties at the main campus of Gulu University.

The stormy rains that fell between 4.00pm to 6.00pm, according to officials, ravaged a number of roofs, uprooted trees and blew off two heavy tents.

The University Communications Officer, Mr James Ojok Onono, told this publication that the affected roofs include among others, the one of Accounts Section at the Faculty of Business and Development Studies, Offices at the Faculty of Education and Humanities, the front rear of the Academic Registrar’s Building, and the Main Library.

“The forested vegetation with clear underneath that students use for reading nicknamed ‘Garamba’ also suffered where many trees fell. The wind also uprooted a tree behind the Administration block destroying the water reservoir tank,” he said on Thursday.

Gulu University-Main Campus in Gulu City on the 18th of October 2023 evening (Yesterday) experienced heavy stormy rainfall that damaged a number of roofs, uprooted trees, and two huge tents were blown off.

Management had an emergency meeting today.@KagutaMuseveni pic.twitter.com/nwhXW6Hs4t — Gulu University (@GuluVarsity) October 19, 2023

Five vehicles belonging to staff and students, which had been parked in the University yard were also destroyed after the falling trees smashed their windscreens and mirrors but no lives were lost.

The University Secretary Mr David Obol Otori ordered the temporary disconnection of electricity, to deter any likely accident in case there are any live electric wires.