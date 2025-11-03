Heavy rain delays PLE in Kamuli, Buyende as candidates brave flooded roads

Torrential rains on Wednesday morning, November 2, disrupted the start of the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) in several parts of Kamuli and Buyende districts, delaying the delivery of exam papers and forcing candidates to wade through flooded roads to reach their centres.

In some schools, particularly in Mbulamuti Sub-county, the examinations arrived an hour late due to impassable and slippery roads.

Despite the heavy downpour, all candidates turned up to sit for their papers.

“We have PLE going on with a few disturbances caused by rain and slippery roads, which made candidates start an hour late. In Mbulamuti, where I have been monitoring, the examination papers arrived at 10am, an hour after the scheduled start time,” said Mr Aaron Gwolaba, the Kamuli District Education Officer.

He added that schools had made special arrangements to provide lunch for the candidates who endured the harsh weather to sit their final exams.

UNEB National Supervisor briefs Kamuli Police officers before dispatching them to escort PLE papers. Photo/Sam Caleb Opio

In Mbulamuti, Namasagali, and Kagumba sub-counties, most roads leading to schools were flooded, forcing pupils to use banana leaves as makeshift umbrellas.

“We are realizing the advantage of mini-boarding schools as they safeguard learners from such natural disasters. But we must admire the courage and determination of these candidates who arrived soaked and shivering just to protect their seven-year investment in education,” said Mr Michael Kanaku, the Buyende District Chairperson.

Mr Dison Bwire, the Buyende District Education Officer, said the district worked closely with parents, community leaders, NGOs, and security agencies to ensure that every registered candidate made it to the exam centre.

“It was a collective effort to ensure all our candidates sit the exams and at least secure a certificate that can help them pursue skills-based courses. Aware of the challenges, some schools agreed with parents to provide temporary accommodation for candidates,” he said.

Despite the setbacks, education officials said the examinations proceeded smoothly once the rain subsided, with no incidents of malpractice reported.