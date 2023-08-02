Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Bundibugyo, destroys school property

Heavy windstorms have wreaked havoc in Sindila Sub County, Bundibugyo district, causing extensive damage to the Kakuka Hill Secondary government-aided school and affecting the lives of many residents.

The disaster, which occurred between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, left a trail of destruction, impacting both school infrastructure and people's homes and crops.

Mr Nicolas Kweyaya, the head teacher of Kakuka Hill Secondary School, expressed the extent of the damage caused by the windstorms. The most affected areas of the school were the school laboratory, library, and offices.

He said the powerful winds blew off roofs, leading to severe damage to the buildings and their contents.

School properties such as books, equipment, and other important resources were lost in the laboratory and library, while the classroom blocks managed to withstand the storm, allowing some hope that studies could continue while the damaged structures are being repaired.

“Quick action is needed to replace the destroyed items and restore a conducive learning environment for the students, especially as they approach the end of the second term exams. Rebuilding the school's infrastructure and providing necessary resources would help ensure that the student's education is not unduly disrupted,” he said.

The Sindila Sub County chairperson, Mr Blasio Kamabu, reported that around 400 people were affected by the windstorms. He said some families whose houses were blown off by the strong winds and gardens are now homeless.

One resident, Joyce Biira, shared her harrowing experience, recounting how her house was completely blown off by the violent winds.

She, like many others, found temporary shelter at her neighbor's place, trying to cope with the aftermath of the disaster.

In light of the damage to the school's laboratory and library, Mr Kamabu urgently appealed to the government for intervention.