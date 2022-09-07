Heavy rains damage Amuru main roads

Heavy rains have rendered several roads in Amuru District impassable.

The affected roads include Awer-Lakang-Rhino Camp road, Otorokume-Olinga-Pabo road, Okidi-Pacilo road, Guruguru-Olwal road, Olwal-Labongogali roads, among others.

Ms Margaret Adong, the Lujoro Sub-county councillor, said the rain resulted in floods which damaged culverts on the roads. She added that some of the roads have developed potholes, and gullies.

“Drivers have resorted to driving into people’s compounds and gardens to avoid the bad spots,” Ms Adong said.

She added: “With roads in an impassable state, farmers continue to incur losses because their goods go bad in the trucks. This means food is not reaching other parts of the district and other districts,” Ms Adong said.

Mr Raymond Luwita, the Amuru District engineer, said the most affected areas are Pabo, Atiak, Amuru, and Pogo sub-counties.

Mr Luwita said has insufficient funds to maintain and rehabilitate the roads in the district.

“We budgeted for Shs600 million for the four quarters, of which we expected to receive Shs50 million this quarter, but only received Shs25 million which is insignificant and can only do equipment maintenance and not roads,” Luwita said.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), communications manager, were futile as he neither answered nor returned our repeated phone calls.

In the past week, the police recorded five accidents along roads in Lakang, Layima sub-counties which they attributed to the poor state of the road.







