Herbalist arrested over claims of curing HIV with onion concoctions – NDA

National Drug Authority (NDA) enforcement officers and police on Monday arrested one Dr David Ssali on allegations of spreading misleading information which among others, include his claims to cure HIV/AIDs using onions.

In an interview with this publication, Abiaz Rwamwiri, NDA spokesperson said the arrest followed public outcry and other intelligence information gathered by the drug authority and police.

"This man (Dr Ssali) has been for some time using social media, particularly TikTok illegally to promote drugs and making misleading treatment and cure claims, including curing HIV/AIDs using onions," Mr Rwamwiri said.

"This contravenes the NDA Act and other health policies. So, after gathering our intelligence information, we have worked with police and arrested him," he added.

Mr Rwamwiri further noted that Dr Ssali was operating a clinic in Kampala without a license from Allied Health Professionals Council.

"He was found operating a clinic illegally in a very shabby environment. He was also found promoting and selling over 20 unlicensed product," he said.

In one of the TikTok video seen by this reporter, Dr Ssali revealed how one of his clients based in China was 'cured' of HIV/AIDs using an onion concoction following his prescription.

According to Mr Rwamwiri, this is information was found misleading by NDA and may lead to more health complications which may result into deaths.

He said: "We have received public outcries and we cannot wait for people to die. Dr Ssali has been for long misleading desperate and gullible Ugandans who have gone to him seeking cure and his self-seeking interests has led to more health complications."

"Some people have developed kidney related complications resulting from his concoction manufactured in a very dirty environment and being consumed in unquantified amounts by his clients."

NDA has also cautioned the public to remain vigilant in the process of seeking health care services to avoid falling victim of the self-seeking health 'practitioners'.

Efforts to get arrest details from police were in vain by press time.