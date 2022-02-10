Herbalist Ssenfuka suspends cancer treatment over threats

The man who claims to have discovered herbal medicine used in the treatment of cancer has said he has suspended cancer treatment following threats on his life from a section of the public.

Addressing a press conference in Kampala on Monday, Mr David Ssenfuka said he was considering relocating to either Rwanda, Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he thinks he would be provided with a conducive environment to develop his herbal medicine.

“I have so far written to three countries to give me asylum. No one would wish to leave home but we have decided to go to either Rwanda, Saudi Arabia or United Arab Emirates to carry out more research on this herb,” Mr Ssenfuka said.

Accompanied by Leonia-NNN- Medical Research and Diagnostic Centre Limited head of corporate affairs, Mr Joshua Buyinza and scientific researcher Dr Moses Mpairwe, Mr Ssenfuma said he had received threats from people who were saying he was forcing cancer patients to run away from hospitals to seek his services yet his herbal medicine has not yet been approved by the National Drug Authority.

“They are accusing me of using herbal medicine which has not been approved, and they say I am confusing patients. Animal trials have successfully been done and I was at the level of doing human trials but I have met a lot of resistance. We can’t wait for people who are sleeping without waking up,” he said.

Mr Buyinza said: “Our current state of affairs is worrying as we are being stalked, and our conversations tapped,” Mr Buyinza added.

He said President Museveni’s recent intervention in having Mr Ssenfuka’s medicine undergo clinical trials sparked off envy from detractors after envisioning that the drug, if approved, is bound to make them irrelevant in the business.

“All these frustrations inspire us to seek asylum from other jurisdictions that are attracting us. We believe the public will understand the jeopardy Mr Ssenfuka’s innovation is already facing and will support campaigns for a quick process of approval,” he said.

Some big shorts in the country who have used Mr Ssenfuka’s herbal medicine have testified that the it works.