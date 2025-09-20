Here are the issues dear to the local governments

Despite Local Government (LG) leaders expressing delight about the central government’s transition from sector-based negotiations to programme-based conditional grant negotiations in the provision of the budget, they still believe a lot more can be done. Consequently, the LGs have raised many issues that need to be addressed to enable them to perform better.

What issues have been raised?

For starters, when it comes to investment in Integrated Transport Infrastructure Services (roads, railways, water, air, and construction of bridges) to reduce the cost of transportation and travel time, the LGs are deeply appreciative of the Shs1 billion road maintenance grant. Mr Andrew Moses Awany, the Kole District chairperson, however, says the funds are not sufficient to cover the gap left by the reduction in the Road Fund. Mr Awany, who is also the Uganda Local Government Association (ULGA) president, further notes that the 357 newly-created sub-counties and 356 town councils aren’t recipients of the road maintenance grant. Furthermore, during the rainy season, many bridges become inaccessible yet LGs do not have sufficient resources to work on them.

What proposals have been tabled for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026/2027?

LG leaders want the Government of Uganda (GoU) to increase the Road Maintenance Grant from Shs1 billion to at least Shs2 billion. They also want all 357 new sub-counties and 356 town councils to be considered for the road maintenance grant. They further suggest that district and urban LGs be allocated funds to work on bridges to improve connectivity. They could also do with a full set of road equipment to facilitate timely road maintenance. They are also desirous of support to repair aerodromes to ease the mobility of tourists who greatly contribute to GoU’s GDP.

What is their take on agro-industrialisation?

The LGs insist that the current state of the extension workers in terms of staffing, capacity and retooling leaves a lot to be desired. They also say there’s limited access to agricultural financing and insurance to facilitate all value chain nodes for optimisation of production despite the existence of the Agriculture Credit Facility managed by Commercial Banks. To cap a grim picture, access to water for production, livestock and fish farming remains a challenge due to the high co-funding costs. Their ask is that extension workers be retooled, the GoU revives the agricultural bank to handle credit for small and medium farmers and also negotiate with the Commercial banks to have credit lines for agriculture to enable farmers to easily access the funds. The LGs also want the GoU to provide small-scale solar-powered irrigation systems and valley dams across the LGs, especially in water-stressed areas.

What about Human Capital Development?

Well, the LGs want the GoU to prioritise the recruitment of all critical posts, including retooling them to perform their roles. They want it to, for one, consider operationalising the Early Childhood Education policy, which is now largely manned by the private sector and currently charging exorbitant fees. Elsewhere, health centre IIs should be upgraded to health centre IIIs. The LGs also want to be mandated to protect, restore, and add value to forests and wetlands, ensure clean, and healthy and productive environments, and ensure the availability of adequate and reliable water for different uses within our communities. Funding of the same should be considered in order to enforce the law on environmental degradation; enforce actions to mitigate and adapt to climate change, undertake capacity building, and retool officers.