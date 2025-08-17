Here’s why Museveni ties with Kony’s family persist

The 14th day had opened with a cloudy but cool atmosphere. Everything appeared usual until Norah Anek came out of her tent and walked straight to her son, the leader of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), Joseph Kony. Anek indicated that she had had enough.

She wanted to leave Garamba and head back to her abode in Mukono. Jungle life was not, said Ms Judith Obina, who was part of the Government of Uganda (GoU) delegation, Anek’s cup of tea.

“She could not stay in the jungle anymore,” Ms Obina recalled, adding: “We were so happy that she got tired and wanted to leave the camp. Remember, we got tired right on the ninth day and had all along wanted to return.”

Kony respected his mother’s decision when she made it abundantly clear that living in the jungle was not for her. “Once he okayed the mother’s request, we went to our tents and started preparing our luggage to set off,” Ms Obina told Monitor.

When the group was ready, Kony walked to their camp to issue his send-off message. He would also escort the group out of the heavily fortified base.

“Once he arrived, he hugged the mother, hugged his son Moses, and we also said bye to his sister Beatrice, but one person with whom we went to the bush, Kony’s younger brother Robert Olanya, decided to remain there with Kony,” Ms Obina narrated.

Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) leader Joseph Kony, holds his children at a past peace negotiation. PHOTO/NMG

Leaving the jungle

While Kony saw the group out of the camp, he deliberately held back Ms Obina to have a few minutes to pass his appreciation message.

“Kony and I were the last people to leave the camp as he was walking us out of the camp; everybody else went ahead of us, single file, like we had come,” Ms Obina said.

“So, Kony and I remained there, and he was talking, making conclusive remarks when he said thank you again to the President [Museveni] for allowing us to take his mother to see him for two weeks, thanking us for everything that we had been talking about,” she added.

Ms Obina said whenever Kony talked, he would refer to her by her first name, Judith. “I want you to go and say thank you to the President of Uganda for bringing my mother to me. I appreciate his help for my family and for burying my father,” the rebel leader is reported to have said.

Ms Obina added: “We were just standing under a tree when I also called my mother, who was then in Canada, and we spoke on the phone, and she also spoke with Kony and prayed for him. I told him we needed to leave and thanked him for hosting us and allowing us to meet him. I then said goodbye to him and shook his hand, and I started running after the other people, so we left Kony under that tree while we walked in a single file.”

Once the group arrived in Ri-Kwangba, they found the kangaroo cars waiting for them, and, Ms Obina disclosed: “We left for Juba, where we found a helicopter that transported us back to Kampala a day after spending the night in Juba.”

The debrief

Back in Kampala, Ms Amelia Kyambadde, then the President’s Principal Private Secretary (PPS), was hard at it when the delegation returned. They had only settled down in Uganda for two days when a debrief session with President Museveni was organised.

In the meeting, the group detailed to the President their experience and delivered Kony’s private messages. They also hinted to Mr Museveni the security findings in a separate report.

Per Ms Obina, reports capturing the security findings and Kony’s private messages have since been archived as confidential and classified. “Out of some of the reports, there were reactions from the President; some of the details are things we cannot speak of here. We cannot even give it to the media. Because some of those things are now details I’m not supposed to reveal. There are many things, but there are things that I cannot share in the press,” Ms Obina told Monitor.

Besides the classified reports and debriefing, Ms Obina said one thing was spelt out clearly by the President—to continue to support Kony’s family as the rebel leader requested and appreciated. So after Kony’s mother was taken back to her home in Mukono, the State continued to support her, including other family members of Kony.

“We took Kony’s mother back to Mukono, and after everything settled down in Gulu, in Acholi [Sub-region]. Kony’s mother requested that she be taken back to Acholi; she wanted to go back home, so we prepared her and we took her back to Gulu,” Ms Obina revealed.

“The State House continued to take care of the family of Kony until today, where the President, up to today, is still taking care of the others that are coming in. I know that the President is preparing to buy land for that family so that they can be settled in one place. The last time I heard was maybe he’s planning to buy like 30 acres so that the family of Kony can be settled,” she added.

Anek died in 2009.

Ms Obina also added that it has always remained in the President’s interest to unconditionally welcome back to Uganda, Kony’s family and resettle and support them.

“Right from the time we came back from Garamba until now, the President has been very welcoming to the family and all the other people who are coming back out of rebellion because this was Kony’s prayer, especially that he (Museveni) had pushed very much for the amnesty law that it can be able to cover everybody who is coming back,” she said.

Mending fences

To date, several of Kony’s family members are said to have returned home from captivity, including a recent group which included one of his daughters—Betty Akidi. In April, Akidi, together with 22 other ex-LRA fighters, undertook an Acholi cleansing and reconciliation ritual ahead of their reintegration. This was two months after they had been repatriated from the Central African Republic (CAR) in February of 2025.

The cleansing ritual (nyono twongweno) was conducted at Acholi chiefdom headquarters at Wigot, Bar-Dege-Layibi Division in Gulu City. According to the chiefdom administration, the ritual is meant to protect Akidi and the ex-combatants from bad spirits they came across while in the jungles of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), South Sudan and CAR.

The circumstances surrounding the protocol through which the State House advances its support to Kony’s kin has remained guarded, if not controversial. Wrangles in Kony’s family are always a heartbeat away.

For example, in August 2023, a multi-million-dollar commitment by President Museveni to support Kony’s family to start a new life after they returned to Uganda, sparked a bitter rift among members of the family. The confusion is said to have stirred following misunderstandings over who should receive the financial and material support to Kony’s family.

On August 25, Mr Museveni met the family at State House Entebbe, and he committed to guarantee and improve the welfare of the fugitive Ugandan warlord’s kin.

“They informed me of their desire to rehabilitate and to support the rest of the family to engage in productive activities like farming. This is a very welcome idea which we shall support,” Mr Museveni said.

“So, the Kony family (that returned to Uganda on July 1, 2023) will be an example and a role model for other people to see and emulate,” Mr Museveni added.

Earlier, the President since 1986 had pledged thus: “We will help them (the Kony family) to set up a commercial farm so that they work together as a company and then share the profits. All the children and the wives should be shareholders. This is what I have been telling all Ugandans.”

Handbags

At the State House, it was established that the Pageya clan chief, Rwot Yusuf Okwonga Adek, got up to thank Mr Museveni for accepting the family back in Uganda. We also understand that, almost immediately, Mr Thomas Otim—Kony’s brother-in-law—rose and forcefully attempted to remove the microphone from Mr Okwonga, while claiming that the Pageya clan chief lied about taking care of Kony’s son.

Mr Okwonga, however, declined to hand over the microphone to Mr Otim during the altercation before the President and eventually the microphone was taken from them.

Mr Otim rose to claim that he had taken care of Moses since childhood and had solicited the support of former Minister Betty Akech Okullu and former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi to sponsor him at the tertiary level, stating that he was currently living at his home.

LRA

With Kony still at large, the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) remains one of Africa’s longest-surviving rebel groups. The rebel group launched a decades-long bloody rebellion against Museveni shortly after he had captured power in 1986.

Kony, whose 2005 arrest warrant remains unexecuted to this day, is one of the people on the Hague-based International Criminal Court most wanted list, on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In mid-August 2023, the Ugandan government confirmed plans to grant general amnesty to at least 100 former LRA rebels and their families. This was upon their return from mostly CAR where Kony’s insurgents have established hideouts.