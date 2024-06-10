Heroes’ Day: Bushenyi honours former army bosses Karuhanga, Muzoora

In a gesture of recognition and gratitude, the Office of the President in Bushenyi District on Sunday laid wreaths on the graves of former army bosses, Maj. Gen. Levi Karuhanga and Col. Edson Muzoora, on Heroes' Day. The move was to honor their legacy and contribution to the country.

Karuhanga, is the former Court Martial Chairperson, while Muzoora was once a commander of UPDF contingent in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"We laid wreaths to thank them and their families for their great contribution. Their legacies still make a mark, and we want to inspire current and future generations to learn from them," said Bushenyi Resident District Commissioner, Mr Robert Atuhairwe.

The RDC described Karuhanga and Muzoora as gallant bosses whose leadership and expertise inspired many.

“Gen Karuhanga was the chairman of the general court martial, but he had been a commander at different levels. He also commanded peace missions in the bush struggle in Liberia and Somalia. I am told he was an expert in laying ambushes, and he would be consulted whenever there were ambushes to lay,” Mr Atuhairwe said.

"Col Muzoora was also a polished soldier who attracted many to the army. Kyabugimbi, where he hails, has the highest number of soldiers in Bushenyi District, and it is because these people have learned a lot from his example. This means that their names, even when they are not alive, are being enumerated as inspirations to young people,” he added

Wreaths were laid on the graves of Gen. Karuhanga’s home in Kizinda-Kigoma town council and Col. Muzoora’s home in Nyanga, Kyabugimbi Sub County, Bushenyi District.

Posthumous honors not enough.

Muzoora's wife, Ms Vasta Muzoora, expressed mixed feelings, appreciating the honor but lamenting unfulfilled pledges made by President Museveni in 2016.

“This step is okay, and we appreciate it, but we are not happy as a family. In 2016, President Museveni invited me and pledged to support us. Since then, we have not seen the pledges being honoured. Does he want me to first die and then fulfill the pledges? My husband’s contribution should not be left to fall into oblivion,” Ms Muzoora said.

Kizinda-Kigoma town councilor, Mr Abel Gamba, echoed similar sentiments, urging the government to go beyond laying wreaths and support the families of the departed soldiers.