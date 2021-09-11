Heroic welcome for OC who was held over disclosing classified information

By Ambrose Musasizi More by this Author

Jubilations spread amongst some residents of Misanvu Village in Kibinge Sub County, Bukomansimbi District as they showed a heroic welcome to the Officer in Charge of Misanvu Police post, Mr Maurice Abongo, on his return from police cells on Friday night.

Mr Abongo had spent three days in custody at Masaka Central Police Station (CPS) on interrogation over disclosing presumed ‘‘classified information’’ about the recent killings of close to 30 people in Masaka sub region.

Uncontrollable-joyful Misanvu town residents thronged Mr Abongo and lifted him off a motorbike as they sang songs of praise ‘‘for the tremendous work he does in keeping their village secure.’’

On Wednesday, Mr Abongo was held and grilled by detectives at Masaka CPS amidst accusations that he revealed some security information to the Parliamentary committee on defence and internal affairs during a meeting held at Kibinge Sub County headquarters in Bukomansimbi District on Tuesday this week.

Mr Hassan Bugembe, a resident of Misanvu village and a close friend to Mr Abongo told Daily Monitor that ‘‘Mr Abong is a very competent serving officer who had tried so much to stabilize the Kibinge Sub County.’’

“We did not feel happy at all when we heard that Mr Abong had been summoned after the remarks he made in the meeting with the legislators. We are glad that he’s back on duty,” he said.

Southern regional police spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga had earlier on declined to reveal details of the officer’s detention saying “the matters are being handled internally.”

“If they are matters of discipline, we don’t have to publicize them in media houses but instead handle them as a family,” he said in a phone interview yesterday.

Bukomansimbi is one of the districts where assailants first dropped leaflets warning residents of attacks.

In one of the letters, the assailants asked the officer-in-charge of Misanvu Police Station, Mr Maurice Abongo, to provide them with two guns to help them in their activities.

Security Minister Major General Jim Muhwezi this week warned security operatives stating in a tweet: “As we continue to conduct thorough investigations into the Masaka murders, I have cautioned the detectives involved, against excessive sharing of information with legislators as it may jeopardise the ongoing investigations.”