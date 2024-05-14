High burden of pre-eclampsia a growing concern, say experts

Health experts have raised concerns over the high burden of pre-eclampsia in Teso Sub- region.

Pre-eclampsia is a condition that affects some pregnant women, usually during the second half of pregnancy (from 20 weeks) or soon after their baby is delivered.

Dr Irene Chebet, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, said there is a need for increased investment in maternal healthcare, improved infrastructure and the implementation of evidence-based practices to manage and prevent complications.

She said pregnant women should regularly check their blood pressure because they are prone to every pre-eclampsia.

Dr Chebet admits that the causes of pre-eclampsia are not known, adding that, it is the reason why every time a woman goes for antenatal she should demand a check-up of her blood pressure so that it can be managed when detected early.

“Almost 100 percent or no woman would die due to pre-eclampsia because we would be able to act early then avoid getting complications that exist now,” Ms Chebet said.

She revealed that at least 15 to 20 women are diagnosed with pre-eclampsia monthly at the hospital and acknowledged availability of drugs used for managing the patients once screened early.

“We rarely run out of these drugs because it is one of the emergency drugs the government has supplied to health facilities,” Ms Chebet added.

Ms Assumpta Natiang, the acting district health officer for Napak, said pre-eclampsia is common in first-time mothers, women who are obese, twin pregnancies, among others. Others could be family history of pre-eclampsia and those aged over 40 years.

“Women who take long to give birth to another child may be at a high risk of getting pre-eclampsia,” she said.

About pre-eclampsia

Pre-eclampsia is characterised by persistent high blood pressure and other problems in women who are pregnant or who have recently given birth.

Complications can include premature birth, fluid in the lungs, bleeding and liver or kidney damage. There is also the risk of seizures, stroke and death of either the mother or the baby.

Treatment, if necessary, is based on how far along the pregnancy is, and may include induced labour or c-section.

Source: Johns Hopkins University.