High cost of birding gear hampering Uganda's birdwatching potential

Ugandan birdwatchers have expressed concern over the high cost of birding equipment, which they say hampers their ability to conduct regular monitoring and comprehensive surveys of bird populations in the country's forests and national parks.

"The cost of quality binoculars, spotting scopes, and cameras with suitable lenses is prohibitive for many would-be birders in Uganda," said Mr Herbert Byaruhanga, Chairperson of Uganda Safari Guides Association (USAGA).

Speaking at the National Meeting of Birders held at Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC) in Entebbe on September 12, 2025, he emphasised the need for affordable access to birding gear to boost local participation and strengthen Uganda's position as a top birding destination in Africa.

Byaruhanga highlighted the economic benefits of birding, noting that "birding tourists stay in Uganda for an average of 16 days and spend over USD 500 per day, contributing significantly to local economies."

He also cited challenges, including lack of infrastructure in national parks and fees charged to birders, despite their contribution to tourism.

"We're working with Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) to ensure infrastructure like toilets and camping sites in reserves so people can stay and enjoy birdwatching," Byaruhanga said. He added that community engagement is crucial, as locals often misunderstand birdwatching, thinking it's about measuring land. "We want them to see that birding can bring income if they allow tourists into their forests."

Mr Leon Chandia, the incharge of Conservation planning at the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, emphasised Uganda's potential as a premier birding destination.

"Uganda possesses the natural assets that position it among the world's premier birding destinations, offering an unparalleled opportunity for bird watching."

A group photo showing bird watchers with UWA, UTB and Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities officials after the National Meeting on Friday. Photo | Eve Muganga

Chandia noted that Uganda's strength goes beyond species counts, saying, "We are not only counting mere species, we are telling the world we have more which no other country offers."

He added that with investment and marketing, Uganda can lead Africa's birding scene.

The meeting concluded with 50 birdwatchers completing level three training, receiving certificates covering research, product development, marketing, and community work.

Mr Chris Mwesiimo, the head of Human Resource at Uganda Tourism Board, emphasized the need for partners to step up the birding product, while Mr. David Musingo, the first chief warden of the UWEC Conservation Area, stressed the importance of protecting natural habitats for bird populations to thrive.



