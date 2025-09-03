High Court begins hearing on DP leadership dispute

The High Court in Mbarara on Tuesday began hearing a case challenging the leadership of Uganda’s Democratic Party (DP), with some members alleging the current executives, led by Nobert Mao, were elected illegally.

The case, before Justice Allan Nshimye, involves party members including Edith Byanyima, Kamya Kasozi, and Julius Dumba, who claim the DP’s delegates’ conference held in Mbarara City from May 30 to June 2, 2025, was riddled with irregularities.

Through their lawyer, Isaac Ayebazibwe, the applicants sought to restrain the party leadership from performing administrative duties and demanded a new delegates’ conference be organised in line with democratic principles.

“In the delegates conference there were a lot of issues. Members were denied access to the venue, some were denied party cards, there was no party register and non-party members were smuggled in. The exercise was run in a manner that was not consistent with democratic principles,” Ayebazibwe told the court.

The respondents, represented by Kenneth Nsubuga, asked the court to dismiss the case, arguing the application was filed late, some applicants were not DP members, and internal party remedies had not been exhausted as required by the party constitution.

After hearing submissions from both sides, Justice Nshimye adjourned the case to November 8 for judgment. He urged the disputing members to consider mediation as an alternative.

“I adjourn the case to November 8, 2025, when I will give my judgment, but you are of the same family. Why cannot you think of mediation as one of the remedies to resolve this?” Nshimye said.

Outside court, Byanyima criticised the party’s current top brass, led by Nobert Mao, saying DP’s once-respected reputation for integrity and brotherhood was now in jeopardy.

“It is very sad that the party I joined as a young person, cherished because of its integrity and respect, is now resolving its matters in court. The party is full of liars and cheaters, but we have to bring DP back to being respected,” she said.

Byanyima added that the leadership’s focus on hotels rather than grassroots mobilisation risks losing more members.

Richard Sebamala, MP for Bukoto Central and a former aspirant for DP presidency, expressed confidence in the judicial process.

“We are very confident that we will get justice. We cannot allow our party to be managed by individuals as their families. If we fail in court, we will use other means to ensure democracy, truth, and justice, even if it means going to the streets,” Sebamala said.