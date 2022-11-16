High Court blocks removal of Lira Speaker Okello

High Court in Lira City Tuesday blocked a move by Lira City West Division leadership to eject their speaker, Daniel Okello, over illegality.

Lira Resident Judge, Justice Duncan Gaswaga, said the resolution was arrived at illegally by the division clerk (Jimmy Angole) and Mayor (Mike Ogwal Aconga) (respondents) to have the speaker (applicant) removed.

However, the mayor, town clerk, their agents or servants were not present at the resident judge’s chambers where the hearing of an application to stay any process intended to censor or remove Mr Okello from office was taking place.

“This was rather very sad and to say the least indeed unbecoming conduct of very responsible officers like the division clerk and the mayor. They abandoned their lawyer in court who in turn sought leave to withdraw from the matter for lack of instructions,” Justice Gaswaga said.

Nonetheless, the mayor and division clerk have sought and obtained leave to file a response on the matter within 15 days.

“I am alive to the rules of natural justice and I still serve in the interest of all parties… In the premises therefore, I shall grant the application and issue an interim order to maintain the status quo until the main application, that is MA number 115 of 2022 is heard and dissolved,” the judge ruled.

“Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that a temporary injunction doth issue restraining the respondents, their agents, servants and assignees from implementing the resolution that was reached illegally by the respondents to have the applicant censored, pending determination of the application for judicial review. I make no order as to costs,” court ruled.

Kioga County Member of Parliament Moses Junior Okot B’tek who was the lead counsel representing the embattled speaker- hailed court’s verdict.

“A session on removing the speaker can never be called and chaired by the town clerk. The said censor motion must have been signed by the petitioner. The said notice was born out of an illegality of a session that was called and chaired by the town clerk,” he observed.

Mr Okello said: “I would like to thank my legal team for the job well done. They have done a tremendous job to bring victory. This is the first success and I believe we are going to win this battle.