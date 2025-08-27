High Court orders fresh process for management of Tooro King Rukidi III’s estate

The High Court in Fort Portal has dismissed an application seeking an extension of the letters of administration for the estate of the late Omukama of Tooro Kingdom, George David Kamurasi Rukidi III, who died on December 21, 1965.

In a ruling delivered on August 18, 2025, Justice Vincent Wagona rejected the application filed by Gilbert Mujogya Atwooki and Frankline Jocelyn Kato, who have been serving as administrators of the estate.

The judge noted that the applicants had failed to demonstrate due diligence in executing their duties, and more critically, the extension was opposed by the beneficiaries, who had withdrawn their consent and expressed loss of confidence in them.

The court had initially granted the two letters of administration on November 13, 2006, subject to renewal or extension for a period deemed appropriate by the court. Their administration period expired on May 31, 2025, even though they had filed a joint affidavit on May 12, 2025, in support of their request for an extension.

Justice Wagona, while dismissing the application, directed the family and beneficiaries of the estate to follow the proper legal process in appointing new administrators.

He added that although the family convened on June 2, 2025, where 16 beneficiaries unanimously rejected the renewal of the administrators’ mandate and instead appointed new administrators, the court could not honor that appointment until the proper procedure was followed.

He further ordered the applicants to, within 45 days, hand over all estate documents, records, titles, and property in their custody to the Deputy Registrar of the High Court for safekeeping until new administrators are duly appointed.

Additionally, the applicants were directed to file with the court, within the same period, a full and true account of their administration from November 13, 2006, to date, together with a complete inventory of all assets and liabilities of the estate.

The applicants had argued that while they had distributed most of the estate’s properties to the beneficiaries, several assets remained undistributed since they were beyond their possession and could only be recovered through court action. They contended that an extension was necessary to enable them to finalize recovery and distribution of the remaining properties.

When the application came up for hearing on July 14, 2025, some beneficiaries opposed the extension and were allowed to file an affidavit in reply. On July 21, 2025, Mr Charles K. Kamurasi, a son of the deceased, filed an affidavit on behalf of himself and other beneficiaries, all of whom strongly opposed the renewal.

“The beneficiaries claim to have lost all confidence in the current administrators due to alleged mismanagement of the estate, failure to cooperate with them, and failure to distribute the estate. They state that they had initially planned to petition the court for cancellation of the letters of administration, but abandoned the idea since the grant was nearing expiry,” the ruling document reads.

L-R: Omukama Tito Winyi IV of Bunyoro, Kabaka Edward Muteesa II of Buganda, Governor of Uganda Andrew Cohen, Ankole’s king Charles Godfrey Gasyonga II and George David Kamurasi Rukidi III of Tooro in the 1950s. Inset is former district administrator of Hoima Edward Ochwo. FILE PHOTO

Background

Court records show that following the death of Omukama George David Kamurasi Rukidi on December 21, 1965, some of his children, including Ms Lucy Mukulima, Ms Elizabeth Mpanja Ndahendekire, and Mr Frankline Jocelyn Kato Rukidi, applied for letters of administration on February 8, 1989.

At the time of application, the estate was estimated to be worth about Shs70 million. The letters of administration were granted on February 15, 1990.

The late Omukama of Tooro Kingdom, George David Kamurasi Rukidi III. Photo/Courtesy

One of the administrators, Ms Elizabeth Mpanja Ndahendekire, later passed away on May 15, 1998. On August 16, 2006, Mr Gilbert Mujogya Atwooki, with the consent of the beneficiaries, replaced her as co-administrator. His appointment was confirmed by the court on November 13, 2006.

The administrators were directed to file a full inventory of the estate within six months of their appointment. However, court records indicate that the inventory was not filed until December 11, 2023, about 17 years later.

By the time the application for extension was dismissed, only two of the three administrators were still alive, as Ms Lucy Mukulima had since passed away, leaving Atwooki and Kato as the surviving administrators.