High Court sets date to determine MP Akamba’s human rights application

The Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court has set the date to determine the human rights application filed by Busiki County, Namutumba Member of Parliament, Paul Akamba.

Justice Lawrence Gidudu has set October 1 as the date after listening to both submissions from Mr Akamba’s lawyers and the Attorney General who is the respondent in the matter.

In his application, Mr Akamba states that on June 14, 2024, he was abducted with impunity from the court premises after he was granted bail by state agents donned in plainclothes disguised in masks and caps, with wielding assault weapons and pistols.

He further stated that he was held incommunicado for a period of seven days in an ungazetted place while being subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and that the Director of Public Prosecutions was complicit as the agent of AG in his unlawful re-arrest .

“That due to the gross violations of non derogable rights, the applicant cannot have a fair trial in respect of the charges leveled against him and therefore the resultant two different criminal trials are a nullity,” reads in part Mr Akamba’s application.

He seeks the dismissal of his two trials, general damages for the gross and blatant violations and AG to be condemned to punitive damages for the infringement of his rights.

However, the Attorney General defended the actions of the state agents claiming that they were protecting the legislator from being harmed upon being granted bail as there was a plan of retaliation to discredit the government to cause havoc.

The judge also told Mr Akamba’s co-accused to appear on October 1 and not September 30 as earlier communicated since the outcome of the ruling will determine how the case will proceed.

His co-accused are Yusuf Mutembuli (Bunyole East, Butaleja District) and Cissy Namujju Dionizza (District Woman representative of Lwengo).