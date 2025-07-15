High Court upholds live media ban in defamation trial involving Pastor Kayanja

The High Court has dismissed an application challenging a live media ban imposed during the ongoing defamation trial involving famed Kampala Pastor Robert Kayanja and nine accused individuals.

Justice David Matovu ruled on Tuesday that the directive issued on April 5, 2024, by Principal Magistrate Adams Byarugaba remains in effect until the conclusion of the case.

The ban prohibits audio and video recordings of court proceedings, a measure the court deemed necessary to protect the integrity of the trial.

The case centers on charges against nine accused persons, including Alex Wakamala and Jamilu Mwandha, facing allegations ranging from conspiracy to defeat justice to providing false information to police.

The applicants argued that the ban infringes on their constitutional rights to a fair trial and open court proceedings, especially as the prosecution’s case has been widely publicized.

In an affidavit, Wakamala claimed the order was “unfair and unjust,” stating that the accused’s reputations have been damaged by one-sided media coverage.

Legal representatives Boniface Lukwago and Ronald Ssali contended that restrictions on media coverage must be reserved for exceptional circumstances, which they argued do not apply in this case, citing Articles 28 and 126(2) of the Ugandan Constitution.

However, the State, represented by Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya and Senior State Attorney Caroline Mpumwire, argued that the media ban was necessary following complaints about sensationalized and misleading social media posts.

Mpumwire said these posts distorted witness testimonies and violated the sub judice rule, turning media coverage “into a tool of vulgarization rather than transparency.”

Justice Matovu sided with the State, noting that the trial magistrate had exercised restraint and fairness, referencing earlier partial restrictions during sensitive witness testimony in November 2023 as an example.

“The trial magistrate did not ban media coverage entirely but regulated it for the orderly management of the trial,” Justice Matovu said.

“Live broadcasts were banned, but verified journalists were still permitted to attend and publish print reports,” he clarified.

The judge criticized the applicants for filing the challenge nearly 10 months after the ban was implemented, despite their continued participation in the trial under the directive.

“If this court were to allow the application, it would lead to partial and inconsistent media coverage, prejudicing witnesses who testified under the order. Such anarchy cannot be permitted,” he ruled.

Justice Matovu also stressed the importance of respecting the discretionary powers of trial magistrates in courtroom management, affirming that the media ban would remain in place as the defence case proceeds.

“This application is accordingly dismissed. The hearing of the defence case shall proceed in strict compliance with the orders passed on April 5, 2024,” the judge concluded.