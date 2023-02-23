High demand for charcoal threatens future of shea tree

Shea trees are under the threat of extinction in Otuke District, northern Uganda, due to the rising demand for charcoal.

The increasing loss of trees to charcoal burning is attributed to poverty, population increase, business and high demand for charcoal in cities across Uganda and neighbouring Kenya.

Currently, a bag of charcoal in remote villages in Otuke is sold at Shs30,000, while in Lira City, it is priced between Shs50,000 and Shs55,000.

As a result, the indigenous tree species is being cut down indiscriminately despite several conservation measures put in place by the government.

Mr Francis Abola, the Otuke District chairperson, said there rampant cutting down of shea trees mainly in four sub-counties of Olilim, Ogwete, Ogor and Okwang. There are 14 sub-counties in Otuke.

“When people came back from the Internally Displaced People’s (IDP) camps after the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency, many started selecting and cutting some shea trees which they believed were not producing,” Mr Abola said.

He added: “As a lover of the environment, my heart tells me that those trees which were not producing seeds were male shea trees. This, therefore, means that females of any kind cannot produce without the male species.”

Local leaders say most able-bodied men and women who want quick cash are involved in the charcoal business.

Mr Oscar Ongom, a charcoal trader in Lira City, says there is a high demand for charcoal made out of shea trees because its combustion rate is low.

“Those who buy charcoal produced out of Shea trees find it more economical because it lasts longer when you are cooking compared to charcoal from other woods, which are even cheaper,” he says.

Mr Guido Ocen, a resident of Anyalima Village, Ogor Sub-county in Otuke District, says: “I used to get a lot of money from harvesting shea nuts and processing it into shea butter, but this is no longer the case. So, I cleared them from my gardens to give me space for farming.”

The drivers of such trucks tend to travel at sunset or when they know Traffic Police and Environmental Police officers are not patrolling the roads.

In February 2023, more than 12 suspects were arrested, arraigned in court and sentenced for destroying the environment. Despite this, the vice continues to grow in the district.

Mr Patrick Onyanga, the Otuke District senior environment officer, says people think there is no law against cutting trees.

“Any person who fails or refuses to comply with an environmental restoration order commits an offence and is liable to imprisonment not exceeding 12 months or a fine of between Shs120,000 and Shs12m or both,” he says.

Mr Onyanga advises local leaders to report people who destroy the environment so that immediate action can be taken against them.

“This species of indigenous tree is only found in this region and must be conserved and protected because of its several values that are economic and medicinal,” he said.

Shea butter is the main edible oil for the people of northern Uganda.

In Lango, shea tree species, which grow naturally are mainly found in Otuke and Alebtong districts but are being grown across the northern region because of demand for charcoal.

Nonetheless, the Otuke District senior environment officer says they are working with a team of environmental police to ensure that the continued cutting down of the shea trees for charcoal production is minimised.

Mr Francis Otyama, the Ogwete Sub-county chairperson, says they will continue to arrest and arraign before court people who cut down shea trees.

On a positive note, the senior environment officer says the rate of tree cutting in Otuke District has reduced from 40 percent to 25 percent over the last year.

The reduction is mainly attributed to the tree planting campaign, which is being embraced by the locals.

“Between 2010 and 2012, when people were looking for a quick way of resettling as a result of the effect of the LRA insurgency, many people embarked on deforestation,” Mr Onyanga said.

“But now if you look at natural trees that are regenerating within the community farms, you realise people are appreciating the concept of natural regeneration,” he adds.

Ms Cotilda Nakyeyune, the programmes manager with Care International, a non -governmental organisation, says the public must change their mindset towards having a green environment if the country is to restore its forest cover.

“Environment is a backbone of agriculture and for the agricultural sector to develop, the public must change their mindset towards keeping the vegetation well since it helps them a lot in many things,” she said.

Ms Nakyeyune also called for more support from the government and other development partners to address the problem of land degradation.