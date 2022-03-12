High prices: PM Nabbanja to meet UMA

The Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, is set to meet the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) over the skyrocketing prices of essential goods and commodities in the country.

This comes after government Chief Whip, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, on Thursday told Parliament that a special Cabinet sitting had been held on Tuesday to work out ways of how to cushion Ugandans from the high cost of living.

Although Mr Tayebwa had indicated the meeting of the Prime Minister and UMA would take place yesterday [Friday], the Office of the Prime Minister said it had not been possible as Ms Nabbanja was attending an event in Lira District.

Mr Daniel Birungi, the executive director of UMA, yesterday said they have not yet been allocated a date for the meeting.

“Work is ongoing to resolve the drivers of these [high prices]…it is important to note though that some drivers are external to Uganda,”Mr Birungi said.

Mr Tayebwa’s communication followed concerns by Members of Parliament on the silence of the Executive as Ugandans bear the brunt of the doubling prices of essentials such as food stuffs, soap, sugar, cooking oil, and fuel, among others.

“Majority of us represent the common man, especially from the rural areas. People are worried about the ever increasing prices of essential commodities. Even goods manufactured in Uganda are very expensive,” Mr Paulson Luttamaguzi (Nakaseke South County) said.

The Deputy Speaker, Ms Anita Among tasked all ministers responsible for the different sectors to table statements on the matter by March 15.