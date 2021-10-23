High teenage pregnancies, defilement cases worry Ntoroko leaders

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author

The high numbers of teenage pregnancies and defilement cases have worried local leaders in Ntoroko District and have asked parents to take their parenting responsibilities to curb the vices.

According to the report presented by the district chairman, Mr William Kasoro, during the commemoration of World Population Day on Friday at Karugutu SSS, since lockdown started, 576 children between 15-19 years have been impregnated.

It also shows that nine girls between 12-19 years have also been impregnated, 43 cases of defilement have also been recorded at police.

The teenage pregnancy rate in the district stands at 31.3 per cent above the national average of 25 per cent.

The trend of teenage deliveries has also increased, in January 2020, it was at 23.2 per cent while by the end of September 2021 it was at 29.8 per cent. The uptake of family planning among adolescents is at 20.4 per cent.

Mr Kasoro is concerned that the number of pregnant girls could be high because the majority fear seeking family planning services in health facilities and prefer to use traditional methods.

“As leaders of Ntoroko we are worried about these high numbers. If schools were open they would be busy, but as district leaders, we shall work with parents and other authorities to end teenage pregnancies,” he said.

Ms Anna Marry Tumwine, the Ntoroko District Woman MP said that parents need to stop marrying off young girls saying that they need to be given a chance to complete their studies.

“My advice to parents is to allow those who have produced to go back to school to study. Marrying them off will completely kill their future,” she said.

The Deputy Director-General National Population Council Mr Charles Musana said according to UBOS report of 2014, one in every four Ugandan girls gets pregnant before the age of 20.

He said because of Covid-19, the situation across the country has worsened putting the lives of young girls at risk of child marriages and teenage pregnancy.

“Teenage pregnancy is the biggest contributor to unsustainable population growth and maternal and child mortality,” he said.

This year’s commemoration was celebrated under the theme; “Covid-19 and Beyond; spotlight on Uganda’s adolescent reproductive health.”