High vigilance in the wake of terror attacks

The recent terror attacks have triggered a national reawakening on the need to improve vigilance and social harmony to avert future attacks.

The first terror attack was reported at Uncle Sam’s and Ronnie’s pork joints at about 9pm on Saturday on the outskirts of Kampala, killing waitress Emily Nyinaneza, 20, and injuring scores.

In less than 48 hours after the attack, the same terror cell detonated an explosive device inside a Swift Safaris bus at Lungala in Mpigi District at around 5pm on Monday. This attack left one dead and others wounded.

Following the attacks that the Allied Democratic Forces, an affiliate of ISIS, claimed responsibilty for, several measures have been instituted countrywide to avert future terror attacks.

In Greater Masaka sub-region, police have embarked on sensitising residents to be on the lookout for suspicious objects around them and report to authorities so that they can respond to such emergencies in time.

This came just hours after children who had gone to collect firewood at Kasonji Village, Kawanda Sub-county in Sembabule District on Monday evening, discovered a bomb in a bush.

The southern regional police spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, said the bomb was retrieved by counterterrorism and bomb squad units, taken to a safer place and detonated.

“The bomb, which was in the form of a projectile, was old and could have been left behind by rebels during the previous insurgencies,” he added.

However, it is still business as usual in Masaka City and people enter and move out of shopping arcades without being checked. In all the shopping arcades and markets inspected yesterday, there were no metal detectors.

At Makerere University, security has been beefed up following increasing terror threats in and around Kampala.

Unlike before, people entering the campus are supposed to use the main gate and all are subjected to thorough physical search before walking through the metal detector.

Mr Luke Owesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, said the deployment of security personnel at the university is largely targeting students who were planning a strike.

“Yes, the bomb threats are there, but we received information that government sponsored students, who are offering art subjects, were planning to strike, demanding food and living out allowances. So, we have put police in place and engaged the authorities to see that their money is processed soon,” he told Daily Monitor on Tuesday.

Mr Yusuf Waidembe, the president of government sponsored students, said they had called off the strike after learning that some students had started receiving their allowances.

In Kisoro, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Peter Mugisha, said they have beefed up security at all the Ugandan border posts with Rwanda and the DR Congo. Security personnel have been instructed to look out for suspected terrorists that may attempt to cross into Uganda.

“We have increased security personnel at Bunagana and Busanza, Ugandan border posts with the DR Congo and at Cyanika border post with Rwanda to look out for suspected terrorists that attempt to cross into Uganda,” Mr Mugisha said.

“The intelligence team has been asked to properly check the passengers’ luggage to stop smuggling explosives into our country. We are also telling the local people to report any suspicious characters to the authorities. We cannot take chances because Kisoro is at the border of the two countries,” he added.

In Fort Portal City, the security team on Monday led by Mr Rogers Mbabazi, the Resident City Commissioner, started sensitising people in public places on vigilance.

The public places included churches, markets and bus terminals.

Mr Mbabazi said they want all the bus terminals in Fort Portal City to have metal detecting machines.

“We want all the bus terminals to have one entry point and exit route to avoid risks of terrorists entering without being checked. We have also advised the drivers to stop picking passengers on the way,” he said.

Counter terrorism

Mr Francis Lokonongole, the commander of Counter Terrorism Unit in Rwenzori west region, said drivers need to be vigilant on the passengers they carry and they should also check their luggage.

However, Mr Samuel Tusiime, a taxi driver, said some passengers are stubborn and they do not want to have their luggage checked.

Other concerned citizens are also using social media platforms to raise awareness about the need for improved vigilance.

“Know your neighbour, report any stranger you suspect. Our children, mothers, dads, husbands, wives and Uganda at large still need us,” a Facebook user, Irene Akech, cautioned.

Mr Emma Ngabirano, the RDC of Apac, said the district police commander, Ms Jessica Naawe, has been using the media, particularly the radio to educate the public on security vigilance.

In Soroti City, there is seemingly a glaring laxity as there are no signs of security operatives ensuring that people boarding public transport vehicles are checked.

At one of the bus stops in the area, passengers are seen boarding without being checked by either the bus operators or security personnel.

However, Mr Patrick Okumu, the RDC of Soroti, said they have deployed security personnel across the district to ensure safety of people.

“We appeal to our people to be the first caretakers of their own security,” he said.

In Tororo District, police have intensified community policing outreaches to avert terror attacks. The Bukedi South regional police spokesperson, Mr Musa Mugwe, said they have intensified patrols in taxi and bus parks and cracked down on bars which are operating illegally.

“We are doing our part, but the only challenge we are facing is the porous borders. We are working with village council leaders and we have directed them to report all strangers visiting their villages,” he said.

The Mt Elgon regional police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said: “We have asked people to be vigilant and report any suspicious individuals.”

In Arua City, police and the army have stepped up their patrols at night. At the bus parks, several detectives are deployed.

The police community liaison officer of Moyo District, Mr Domestic Eyiachi, called upon residents to report suspicious strangers to the authorities.

The Kira regional police spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, said: “We have tightened our security on water bodies and other busy areas, especially Busoga Sub-region that has a history of remnants of ADF [Allied Democratic Forces], to limit their chances of attacks.”

The Rwizi regional police spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira, said they have intensified sensitisation of the communities.

“We have engaged different stakeholders including those in transport, hospitality business, and other business centres to be vigilant and put security checkpoints on all the access points of their buildings,” he said.

The Ibanda DPC, Mr Gilbert Wayibu, said: “The faithful who go to the church or mosque should be checked before entering the worship places.”

