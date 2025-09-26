Highlights from presidential candidates’ maiden addresses

During the two-day presidential nomination event, each of the eight nominated candidates was given 20 minutes to speak to Ugandans and share their plans for the country ahead of the 2026 elections.

Here are some key takeaways from each candidate’s speech:

Nathan Nandala Mafabi: Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)

Mr Nandala Mafabi promised to improve the lives of Ugandans by tackling issues like the economy, poor services, and corruption. With many years of experience as a civil servant, Member of Parliament, and international consultant, he believes he understands Uganda’s problems well and has practical solutions.

His main focus is fixing the economy and fighting poverty. He said poverty is not just about numbers but about real people struggling to get healthcare, education, and basic needs.

He plans to make sure government funds actually reach local communities, invest in key areas like agriculture, and fight corruption that drains public money.

Retired Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu: ANT

Mr Muntu, running for president again, said the 2026 elections are a time to “harvest” the political seeds planted in 2021.

He compared Uganda to a person who should be mature by now but is still stuck in their teenage years because of poor leadership. He accused current leaders of failing to utilise Uganda’s natural resources such as fertile land and minerals to improve citizens’ standards of living.

Muntu said he joined the Bush War, hoping it would bring good leadership, but added that instead, government institutions are still broken.

He asked Ugandans to vote for change and peacefully end President Museveni’s long stay in power, warning that every extra day he stays in power deepens the crisis.

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine): National Unity Platform (NUP)

Bobi Wine laid out seven key issues that will guide his campaign. He criticised President Museveni's 40-year rule, saying it has been marked by corruption, military control, and oppression.

He said Uganda is rich in natural resources, but due to bad leadership, people are poor and struggling. He accused the government of turning public institutions into tools of control instead of service.

As he makes another attempt at the presidency, he called on President Museveni to allow a peaceful and democratic handover of power, saying Uganda existed before him and will continue after him.

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni: National Resistance Movement (NRM)

Museveni, now 81 and seeking his seventh term in office, pointed to the progress made under his leadership: better roads, improved communication, and a stronger economy.

He said Uganda’s GDP has grown from $34 billion to $66 billion and promised more job opportunities for youth through new government programmes. His campaign slogan, “Protecting the Gains, Making a Qualitative Leap into High Middle-Income Status,” reflects his focus on economic growth.

He also said his government would continue to improve education and crack down on corruption.

First Lady Janet Museveni, the Minister of Education, promised education reforms and better pay for teachers, especially those handling arts subjects.

Robert Kasibante: National Peasants’ Party (NPP)

A newcomer to the race, Mr Robert Kasibante said his focus is on ordinary Ugandans, especially farmers and youth. He wants a government that listens to the people, fights corruption, and makes sure everyone benefits from national development.

He promised more support for farmers and better pay and working conditions for teachers and healthcare workers. His said if elected, he will push for better coffee production, reduce inequality, and improve government services across the country.

Mubarak Munyagwa: Common Man’s Party

Also a first-time presidential candidate, Mr Munyagwa spoke out strongly about regional trade and foreign policy. He criticised Kenya and Tanzania for limiting Uganda’s exports and said he would consider closing borders if they continued to “embarrass” Uganda.

He promised to remove undocumented refugees in his first 100 days and questioned the use of Kiswahili in the East African Community, saying it hasn’t helped Uganda.

He instead supported using English and French, which are more widely used in Africa. He also promised to release Opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye within 48 hours if elected, and to work with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation for peace in the region, continent and the world.

On governance, he said he would bring government closer to the people by moving ministries, like the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs, to the regions they serve.

Elton Joseph Mabirizi: Conservative Party

Mr Mabirizi promised to release all political prisoners within his first 100 days in office. His party supports federalism, where power is shared across regions, and he believes this can solve many of Uganda’s problems.

He accused the current government of presiding over high inflation, neglecting local businesses, and letting foreign companies take profits out of the country. If elected, he said he would reduce the size of the Cabinet to just 17 ministers.

Frank Bulira Kabinga: Revolutionary People's Party (RPP)

Mr Bulira, also new to the presidential race, said Uganda needs action, not just talk. He supports a federal system where regions manage their own affairs. He believes this would fix issues in infrastructure, health, education, and governance.

He dreams of a Uganda with 16 strong and independent federal states. He also mentioned specific ideas, like building an international airport in Bunyoro and making sure farmers fully benefit from their produce.

Compiled by Karim Muyobo, Sylvia Namagembe & Maria Jacinta Kannyange

