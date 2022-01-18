Hima Cement faulted on factory fire, deaths

The team from National Building Review Board during their inspection of the Hima Cement factory on Sunday. PHOTO | MORIS MUMBERE

By  Monitor Team

What you need to know:

  • The three people who died in the factory fire were identified as Isaac Anyama, Nicola Owora, and Innocent Dick Omodi while the injured are receiving treatment.
  • Ms Bwire put the factory officials to task to explain who approved the factory’s installation works and the procedures to be followed.

Preliminary findings into the fire that gutted the Hima Cement factory have revealed that the company did not implement occupational safety and health standards at the factory.

