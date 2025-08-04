Hippos chase Masindi farmers out of gardens

Several farmers in Miirya Sub-county, Masindi District, face serious threats to their livelihoods and food security because of an ongoing hippopotamus invasion. The invasion in some villages has reached a critical level, forcing many farmers to abandon crop cultivation altogether. The hippopotamuses destroying crops are strays from Murchison Falls National Park. The most affected villages include Katagurukwa, Kinuuma, Kibaali, Balyegomba, Kijenga, Kyarukunya, and Kigezi. The residents accuse the government of inaction despite their repeated pleas for help for four years. Mr Raymond Wabyona, a farmer in Katagurukwa Village, said the community has suffered continuous crop destruction over the past four planting seasons, leaving families struggling to survive.

“Last season, I lost two acres of maize and half an acre of sweet potatoes. I now depend on buying food from the market, yet I am a farmer. My children are out of school because I can’t afford the fees,” he lamented. Mr Enoch Baguma, also a farmer in Katagurukwa, said he lost four acres of beans and maize. “We have been calling on the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) to remove these animals for years, but no one listens. Instead, they accuse us of encroaching on wildlife territory. That’s not true—the hippos are the ones leaving the park and entering our villages,” Baguma said.

He added that the hippos mainly feed on maize, sweet potatoes, beans, and sugarcane—the staple crops that many households rely on for both food and income. “These animals are clever. They know exactly when the crops are ripe. They come at night, eat everything, and leave us with nothing,” he said. Ms Esther Muguda, a resident of Kinuuma Village, said in the last two seasons, her two acres of maize, which were intended to feed her household, were all eaten by hippos.

“Last year, I lost nearly all my crops to hippos. We reported it to UWA, and they sent an assessment team to evaluate the damage. But that was it—no follow-up, no compensation, nothing. They blamed me for planting near a stream, yet now the hippos are moving even further from water sources,” she said. The farmers have urged the authorities to take urgent action to address the escalating problem before it leads to a full-blown crisis in the region.

Ms Christine Balikurungi, the Pakanyi Sub-county agricultural officer, revealed that some farmers did not even bother planting maize this season, knowing it would be devoured by hippos. “This season, farmers didn’t even plant maize because the hippos will just eat it. We have tried switching to other crops, but even my own four acres of sugarcane were destroyed,” Balikurungi said. She added, “Some residents have given up farming altogether, while others now plant in smaller, scattered patches, hoping to confuse the animals.”

Food insecurity

Ms Balikurungi warned that hunger is on the rise in the area, as whatever is planted is destroyed before harvest. “Many people have started depending on food from shops. If this continues, we will start seeing cases of food theft,” she added. Mr Livingstone Kyotamanya, the chairperson of Miirya Sub-county, confirmed that the situation has deteriorated, with hippos invading farms up to three times in a single season. “We have written letters, held meetings, and pleaded with the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) to take action, but still nothing has been done—even after two cows were killed by the hippos. That’s a massive loss for any village household in a community where many people can’t afford to buy food,” Mr Kyotamanya said. He warned that without urgent intervention, the community could face famine and displacement.