Hits, misses as Kyabazinga marks 10 years on throne

On September 13, the Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Wilberforce Nadiope IV, will mark 10 years on the throne at a ceremony in Bukungu Town Council, Buyende District.

The 35-year-old monarch was enthroned on September 13, 2014, six years after the death of Kyabazinga Henry Wako Muloki in 2008.

His ninth coronation was last year held at Namungalwe, Kigulu Chiefdom, in Iganga District.

Over the past 10 years, however, the Kyabazinga has recorded some achievements, including establishing a cordial relationship with other kingdoms, both in Uganda and abroad, according to the minister for culture in Busoga Kingdom, Mr Richard Mafumo.

“He has been working with other traditional kingdoms like Bunyoro and Buganda; recently, he hosted King Mswati III of Switzerland and is expected to host other kings,” Mr Mafumo said in an interview at the weekend.

He added that the Kyabazinga has also secured many bursaries at primary, secondary and tertiary institutions’ level, both in Uganda and in other African countries.

According to Mr Mafumo, the Kyabazinga was also on the frontline in fighting Covid-19, and has also played a big role in agitating for the return of Kingdom properties, including land, markets, Islands, and forests, among others.

The Busoga Kingdom minister for tourism and heritage, Ms Hellen Namutamba, on her part, said the Kyabazinga has promoted tourism through unveiling new tourism sites, which have brought their total to 45.

“Before the Kyabazinga was enthroned, we used to have few tourist sites like Source of the Nile, and Bujagali; but we have revamped heritage sites of Bishop Hannington, Kagulu Rock Climbing, Igenge Palace, Itanda Falls, which was redundant prior to hosting Nyege Nyege, and Busowoko, among others,” she said.

The Kyabazinga and Queen Jovia Mutesi during their royal wedding in November last year. He has so far recorded some achievements in his reign. PHOTO | TAUSI NAKATO

Reshuffling royal chiefs

The former Issabalangira (head of royals) in Bulamogi chiefdom, Mr James Naita, said Kyabazinga Nadiope succeeded in substituting the royal chiefs who were opposed to his leadership with an effort to cement the existing unit.

Bulamogi chiefdom is headed by Kyabazinga Nadiope’s cultural nemesis, Prince Edward Columbus Wambuzi.

The pair fell out in 2008 when a section of Busoga loyalists asked the latter to ascend to the throne shortly after the death of his father, Kyabazinga Henry Wako Muloki.

This was rebuffed by Prince Gabula’s camp which contended that he was the rightful monarch, prompting tensions over the Kyabazingaship, which dragged on until 2014 when then Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga sought President Museveni’s intervention.

The intervention culminated in Busoga’s 11 hereditary royal chiefs electing Prince Gabula in 2014 as substantive Kyabazinga to end the six-year impasse. “There are chiefs who elected Kyabazinga but were replaced because they had started disorganising the Kingdom; however, peace has prevailed which I count as a success on his (Kyabazinga) part,” Mr Naita said, adding that youth structures in line with culture have been instituted at all levels.

Mr Naita further revealed that Bulamogi chiefdom is now enjoying all the privileges from the Kingdom out of the good efforts of the Kyabazinga.

Unity

The kingdom spokesperson, Mr Andrew Ntange, said the Kyabazinga has managed to unite the people of Busoga, which was not there prior to his ascension to the throne.

“You can now comfortably say Busoga is a sub-region that is united because previously, it was divided but this has been achieved during his reign and leadership. The Kyabazinga has given a strong identity to Busoga, especially with the Basoga in the diaspora.

“The Kyabazinga has also been able to get for Busoga Inhebantu (Queen) which has made the Kingdom more stronger and we are now expecting a Prince or Princess,” Mr Ntange said.

He added: “The Kyabazinga has been an ambassador in protecting the environment to ensure that it is restored. He has been moving throughout Busoga encouraging people to plant trees with an aim of saving the environment.”

Mr Ntange further revealed that the Kyabazinga is also going to ensure that Busoga is fully united because some of his subjects, especially those from Bulamogi chiefdom, are not subscribing to him.

Kyabazinga (centre) with King Mswati III of Eswatini during the latter’s visit to Igenge Palace in Jinja North City Division. Photo | Denis Edema

“Busoga has 300 clans, but you find five clans having the same totems; so, this is also going to be handled and the Kyabazinga has ordered his Cabinet to align these totems,” he said.

Dr Frank Nabwiso, an elder and opinion leader in Busoga, however, said the Kyabazinga has failed to unite politicians, citing the two factions heading the Busoga Parliamentary Caucus.

The two functions being referred to are one led by the Bunya South Member of Parliament, Mr Idi Isabirye and another led by his Luuka South counterpart, Mr Steven Kisa.

Image of Busoga

Dr Nabwiso also added that the Kyabazinga and his team have failed to come up with a list of people who have “marketed the image of Busoga”.

“I expected the Kyabazinga to profile the different footballers that have been playing for the national team but coming from Busoga because they have done a lot in marketing the Kingdom but such an idea has not been made,” Dr Nabwiso said.

He added that the Kyabazinga has not negotiated for loyalties from different mineral resources that have been discovered in Busoga and are due for exploration.

The commercial exploitation of minerals in Busoga Sub-region is expected to start next year, according to Rwenzori Rare Metals (RMM), a private Ugandan company which has been conducting exploitation of Rare Earth Elements (REE) in eastern Uganda since 2016.

Relations with the government

The Kingdom spokesperson, Mr Andrew Ntange, said the Kyabazinga has built a good working relationship with President Museveni and the central government, which was manifested on May 3 when he took the queen, some officials and subjects to State House, Entebbe.

Despite the achievements, Mr Ntange said the Kyabazinga is planning to tackle the issue of sickle cell disease in the next decade.