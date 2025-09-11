Hits, misses as Kyabazinga marks 11 years on throne

On September 13, 2025, Kyabazinga William Nadiope Gabula IV will join his subjects to celebrate the 11th coronation.

This annual Busoga king’s event has been scheduled to take place at the kingdom headquarters in Bugembe-Jinja city, according to Mr Peter Okocha Kasolo, a member of the organizing committee of the function.

According to Mr Kasolo, the eleven years of Kyabazinga William Nadiope Gabula IV leadership have seen Busoga into progressive change positively. Mr Kasolo explained that the presence of Nadiope on the Kyabazinga throne has helped historical schools to revive their glory.

"The students population in schools like Busoga College Mwiri, Wanyange and Namasagali among others had decreased but in the last 11years of Kyabazinga, their numbers have shot up," Mr Kasolo said. "This is because Kyabazinga is emphasizing education of children time to time."

Jinja City Mayor, Mr. Kasolo, has praised the Kyabazinga of Busoga, His Royal Highness William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, for championing the fight against poverty, disease, and ignorance across the kingdom.

Mr Kasolo said Kyabazinga has consistently encouraged his subjects to embrace agriculture, education, and good health.

"Prince Nadiope has been urging families to grow food crops, which is gradually reducing poverty levels in Busoga," he said. He added that the Kyabazinga has promoted the distribution of hand hoes, seeds, and agricultural skills to empower households.

The Mayor also commended the Kingdom’s scholarship program that supports bright but underprivileged children to study in renowned historical schools across the region. "This initiative has awakened parents to the importance of education," Mr Kasolo noted.

Mr Kasolo, on health matters, applauded the establishment of the Busoga Health Forum, an initiative under the Kyabazinga's leadership aimed at improving public health. "The forum has been actively visiting districts to teach communities about better health practices," he said.

Mr Kasolo further emphasized the unity among leaders in Busoga, which he attributed to the Kyabazinga’s influence. "We always find time to meet and collaborate as leaders, responding to the King’s call for unity. Today, leaders in Busoga work hand in hand like never before," he said.

Highlighting achievements in sports and culture, the Mayor pointed to the introduction of the Masaza Cup, a regional football tournament that has unearthed talent and given many youth opportunities to turn professional.

"The Masaza league has become a platform for talent and income generation," he said. He also celebrated the royal wedding of the Kyabazinga, saying it sparked renewed interest in traditional marriage and cultural pride among the people of Busoga.

Dr. Herbert Kyeyamwa, chairperson Board of governors of Busoga College Mwiri, confirmed the increased enrollment of students at the school in the last 11 years. Dr. Kyeyamwa said enrollment had reduced to 600 but it gradually reached about 1,000 students because of Kyabazinga.

"The student population had reduced to 600 but now we are closing to one thousand, I can say that the efforts of Kyabazinga played a big role in this," Dr Kyeyamwa said.

Ms Hellen Namutamba, Busoga Kingdom Minister for Tourism and Heritage, remarked that there has been an unlocking of tourism sites since Kyabazinga Gabula’s term in office.

"Previously, tourists could only come to Busoga to visit Source of the Nile River but currently they go to see Kagulu hill, Kyando shrine in Mayuge and the two Kyabazinga Palaces among others which were created during the reign of Gabula IV," Ms Namutamba said.

Misses

However, Ms Salamu Musumba, former Bugabula South Member of parliament, expressed concerns about the kingdom's unity, citing political fights and lack of intervention from the Kyabazinga.

"There have been political fights amongst us about the subjects of Kyabazinga but I can tell you that for me I have been in a meeting for reconciliation with Kyabazinga once since he was enthroned," she said.

Ms Musumba said she is not happy that the Kingdom continues to stay a side as subjects in big political offices are pushed out giving a preference to the recent failure to mobilize subjects to vote for the Minister for East African Affairs during the NRM Central Executive Committee elections.

She blamed the Kyabazingship for also declining to intervene in losing of jobs in top offices by the subjects.

‘’Medi Mulumba, a former member of the Uganda Human Rights Commission has his contract not renewed but nobody from the Kingdom took initiative to follow the matter,’’ Ms Musumba said.

She added that this is an incident among the many subjects being sent out of office without the Kyabazingaship responding.

Ms Musumba further faulted the Kyabazingaship for failing to organise clans in the kingdom.

Mr Yasin Ntembe, former Hereditary Chief of Butembe Chiefdom, criticised the Kyabazinga for interfering in the affairs of Chiefdoms and reducing meetings for Busoga Lukiiko and the Royal Chiefs council.

‘’If you can recall, I was a secretary of the Royal Chiefs council during the time of electing Kyabazinga but those people in Bugembe pushed me away," prince Ntembe said. "Ayoub Banamwita replaced me but he was also sent away, this is not good.’’

Mr Ntembe revealed that even regular meetings for Busoga Lukiiko and the Royal Chiefs council have been reduced.

He condemned the Kyabazingaship for trying to divert from the original elven counties by creating the twelve one during the Masaza cup football tournament which they named as Bukooli-Namayingo.



