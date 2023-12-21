HIV injectable drug viability results to be released next year

The Joint Clinical Research Center (JCRC) has revealed that the results of the research aimed at establishing the viability of using an injectable vaccine for the prevention and treatment of HIV in Uganda will be released in March 2024.

“These injections are already registered and available for patients in the Western World, but there are differences between the Western populations and the population in Sub-Saharan Africa so that's the research we are doing and the initial results will be presented next year in March,” said Dr Cissy Kityo Mutuluza, the Executive Director of JCRC on Tuesday, while donating a sustainable home to one of their patients at Nalubuda in Kajjansi Town Council, Wakiso District.

“An injection is given every two months. The Food and Drug Administration has registered the injections in the US and European Medical Agencies, and are now being used on patients for treatment of HIV," she added.

About the donation, Dr Kityo noted: "We got Josephine Nakandi when she was six years old after she had been diagnosed with HIV and Meningitis and she was in the retardation stage. She is now 25 years old, but her mother has been struggling with her while renting and taking care of her so we decided to build for her a house, which has cost us about Shs300 million so that she can get proper care.”

Mr Jonathan Oluwaniyi, the Managing Director of National Insurance Corporation said their Corporate Social Responsibility program is to support the girl child.

“We are happy to be part of the initiative to support Ms Nakandi and we thank JCRC for this initiative because at times people have plans and just leave them on the table, but JCRC went ahead to implement the plan. We commit ourselves to always being part of such initiatives where we are called in to support," he said.

The LCV Chairperson of Wakiso District, Mr Matia Lwanga Bwanika, requested JCRC also to conduct research and put more effort into other diseases.

“We appreciate you for the work done, but also put effort into other diseases because there are other more deadly diseases than HIV. For example now we have Anthrax, which has put the country on tension and people aren't going to have meat on Christmas.”