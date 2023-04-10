Hoima bishop emeritus Baharagate to be buried on Wednesday
BY MIKE SEBALU
Hoima Diocese Catholic Church has released the burial programme for the bishop emeritus of Hoima diocese in Bunyoro Sub-region in western Uganda, Edward Albert Baharagate who died last week.
The emeritus bishop, 93, died on April 5 at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala, where he had been admitted.
Bishop Baharagate will be buried this April 12 at Hoima Cathedral with mass that will begin at 11am.
According to the Chaplain, Hoima Diocese External Residents Association (HOIDERA), Father Aiden Kasujja, a requiem mass has been organised this morning at Rubaga Cathedral starting from 11am.
“We have mass today at 11am at the Cathedral then after we travel with the body to Masindi at St Jude town Church for mass at 6pm and we shall have the vigil throughout the night,” he said.
“On Tuesday, we shall proceed to Nyamikisa Parish for mass at 10am. Then after, we shall travel to Hoima Cathedral for a vigil thorough out the night, then on Wednesday we shall have the final mass and sending off of our Lord Bishop at Hoima Cathedral and mass will begin at 11am,” he said.
Baharagate had been living with the Christians of Nakulabye parish for the last 20-25 years.
The late bishop emeritus was ordained a priest on December 7, 1958.
He was appointed Bishop of Hoima on July 7, 1969 and was consecrated bishop at Hoima on August 1, 1969 by Pope Paul VI.
On March 9, 1991, Baharagate resigned as Bishop of Hoima and was replaced by Bishop Deogratius Byabazaire who has also since passed on.
Last year, he launched an environmental conservation campaign aiming at improving on humanity.
He was visited by President Museveni at St. Jude Catholic parish in Masindi town when the President visited Masindi District to commission a five-star hotel and Radio Seven.