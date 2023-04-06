Hoima bishop emeritus Edward Albert Baharagate dies at 93

The bishop emeritus of Hoima diocese in Bunyoro sub region in western Uganda, Edward Albert Baharagate, is dead.

Bishop Baharagate died at the age of 93 at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala where he had been admitted, the church said.

"Dear people of God, the Bishop of Hoima Catholic Diocese, the Rt. Rev. Vincent Kirabo with deep sorrow announces the death of the Bishop Emeritus of Hoima Catholic Diocese, the Rt. Rev. Albert Edward Baharagate Akiiki" a statement released by Fr Dominic Ndugwa, Chancellor Hoima Catholic Diocese read in part.

The Bishop has been sick for years, according to sources at the diocese, battling diabetes.

“We mourn Bishop emeritus Baharagate, said Mr Andrew Byakutaga, the Prime Minister of Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom.

"He was passionate about faith, culture hard work, unity, peace and improvement of the welfare of the people," Byakutaga said.

The Hoima City Mayor Mr Brian Kaboyo said the Bishop will be remembered for his contribution towards the development of the Church, community and sports talents of the youth.

"He has left a big legacy and he has touched the lives of so many people. We shall miss him dearly," Kaboyo said.

Baharagate was born February 25, 1930, in Nyamigisa Village, in Masindi District.

He was ordained a priest on December 7, 1958.

He was appointed Bishop of Hoima on July 7, 1969 and was consecrated a bishop at Hoima on August 1, 1969 by Pope Paul VI.

On March 9, 1991, Baharagate resigned as Bishop of Hoima and was replaced by Bishop Deogratius Byabazaire who has also since passed on.