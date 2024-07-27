Hoima Catholic Diocese ordains 11 priests, nine deacons

The Bishop of Hoima Catholic Diocese Vincent Kirabo on July 27 ordained 11 priests and nine deacons at Our lady of Lourdes cathedral Bujumbura in Hoima city.

Bishop Kirabo who was the main celebrant during the ordination ceremony appealed to the newly ordained priests and deacons to go and preach the gospel of the lord to Christians tasking them to be faithful, committed, trustworthy, and above all exhibit good discipline.

Those ordained into priesthood are; Fr.Simon Tumusiime, Fr.Gerald Umukugize, Fr.Andrea Birungi, Fr.Anatori Lyamuremye, Fr.Joseph Sunday, Fr.John Businge,Fr.Peter Mary Mugwanya, Fr.Peter Mukisa, Fr.Edward Baharagate Akiiki, Fr.Joseph Sewanyana and Fr.JohnBosco Tusingwire.

The deacons are; Alfred Okwir, Cornelius Agenonga, Emmanuel Alinaitwe,Christopher Mwebesa, Richard Tumusiime,Andrew Tumusiime,Denis Jumba, Deogratias Ssebilanda Ateenyi and John Wamani.

Bishop Kirabo said the new priests have a big role to play in the community and that they should be able to endure suffering at all costs. He stated that the priests and the deacons should uphold their integrity before the public and seek God's guidance as they execute their mission of spreading the gospel of the Lord.

“The new priests and deacons should further spread the Gospel of Christ and that you should do this work with love,” Bishop Kirabo says.

He urged them to preach against corruption tendencies and other bad acts which have become so rampant in the Country.

“I welcome you to team Jesus but we need to join hands in the fight against of darkness such as corruption and other bad acts in the Community,” he said.

Bishop Kirabo cautioned the ordained priests and deacons to strictly respect and uphold the catholic vows they have taken.

“You should uphold the norms and traditions of the Catholic Church however you need also to encourage others to join priesthood,” he explains.

The Bishop has also handed over certificates to the newly ordained priests and deacons.

Fr. Peter Mukisa, one of the ordained priests applauded the church, parents and their teachers for upbringing them well and enabling them to achieve their goals.

“I want to thank our parents and the church for guiding us well in order to attain our calling,” Father Mukisa notes.

Mary Grace Mugasa, the state minister for public service, tasked the new priests and the deacons to preach the gospel of wealth creation and poverty eradication among Christians.

The Minister has asked Christians from the diocese to join hands with the government in the fight against corruption which has crippled service delivery.

“I want to urge the new priests to spread the Gospel on Wealth creation and also preach against corruption which has crippled service delivery” Minister Mugasa States

Mr Banabas Tinkansimire, the Buyaga West MP advised Christians not to divert the newly ordained priests from helping them fight political wars.

“I want to implore the Christians that, these are young priests, they need our nurturing and we do not need to make their work difficult,” Said Mr Tinkansimire.

Mr Amon Zondera, the Hoima Catholic Diocese Head of Laity appealed to Christians to desist from bad acts.

“I want condemn acts of corruption, witchcraft, child sacrifice, adultery, blackmail and intrigue which are very common nowadays,” the Head of Laity said.

Hundreds of political, religious and opinion leaders graced the ordination ceremony.