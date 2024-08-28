Hoima City braces for growth as AFCON stadium works begin

As the government commences the construction of the Shs484 billion Hoima Stadium in preparation for the 2027 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), local authorities and investors in Hoima City are positioning themselves to capitalise on the economic opportunities that the facility is expected to bring.

The city leaders said there will be an influx of visitors, which will increase demand for services, and the anticipated boost to local businesses is poised to significantly enhance the region’s economy.

Hoima Stadium, which recently broke ground under the management of M/S Summa, a Turkish construction company, is being built in Kyarwiiru Cell, Hoima East Division. The stadium will cover 34.9 acres of land.

MS Summa has already sub-contracted local firms, including Jornad Conglomerate from Hoima City, to carry out earthworks, which are expected to create jobs.

Hoima City Mayor Brian Kaboyo revealed in an interview yesterday that city leaders recently held a meeting with President Museveni during which they requested funding to tarmac 30-40 kilometres of alternative roads leading to the new stadium.

“We intend to work on alternative roads around the stadium, totalling 30-40 kilometres, but we shall first prioritise Kabalega Road, which is the main route to the stadium. This will be a busy road for transporting our visitors, so it needs to be in excellent condition by

that time,” he said.

Mr Kaboyo noted that the city’s physical planning efforts are now focusing on developing the outskirts, particularly areas near the stadium to eliminate slums and they are planning to repair all non-functional street lights, and to ensure that the entire town is well-lit.

Mr Kaboyo anticipates an influx of investors and stressed the need for all hotels to upgrade their facilities to accommodate the expected visitors.

Hoima City is poised for significant growth, especially with Uganda’s oil exploration expected to yield its first oil deposit next year.

The sub-region is already reaping from the benefits of major infrastructural projects related to the oil industry, including the construction of Kabalega International Airport and the tarmacking of key oil roads.

Mr Martin Owori, the director of Hoima Resort Hotel, said his hotel currently has 165 rooms but in preparation for AFCON 2027, he is expanding with a new structure that will increase the total number of rooms to more than 200.

“We are investing heavily in infrastructure to ensure our hotel meets international standards. We want to showcase the best of Hoima City hospitality to our international guests, and we anticipate hosting a large number of visitors from abroad, all of whom will require top-tier hotel services,” he said.

Dr Fred Kabagambe Kaliisa, the director of Miika Eco Resort Hotel and Senior Presidential Adviser on Oil and Gas, said Hoima City is fortunate to host an AFCON event. “This is a double opportunity; by that time, Uganda will be exporting oil, and my advice to the business community is to prepare for this event. Those in the hotel industry, please improve your facilities—not just in Hoima City, but through

out the entire Bunyoro Sub-region, which will be busy,” he said.

Mr Matia Kajura, a resident of Hoima City, expressed optimism about the potential surge in employment opportunities as AFCON approaches.

“It is a great opportunity to have such a facility [stadium] in Hoima City, and I hope that the youths will benefit from the project by getting jobs. Additionally, other people in the business sector will employ more workers because the demand for services will be much higher than it is now,” Mr Kajura explained.

Mr Joseph Karugaba Apuuli, a local craft maker, said he is preparing to meet the expected demand from AFCON visitors.