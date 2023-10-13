Hoima govt officials convicted of forgery

The Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala has convicted three Hoima District officials of forgery and sentenced them to a fine of Shs5m each or 10-year imprisonment.

Hoima District LC5 Vice-Chairperson Benson Chiche, Kiganja sub-county LC 5 Councilor and Natural resources Secretary James Mugenyi Mulindambura and Finance Secretary Geoffrey Kumakech were convicted for forging executive committee minutes claiming that they had been authorized to hire out road equipment in Kiryandongo District to private individuals whereas not.

On Friday, Anti-corruption court chief Magistrate Joan Achiro handed them the sentence while senior state Attorney Gloria Inzukuru gave trio14 days if they are to appeal the judgment.

The officials were arrested by State House Anti-corruption unit together with police in 2021. They have since been on trial.

The State House anti-corruption unit first detained the officials at the Criminal Investigations Directorate headquarters in Kampala to respond to various accusations against them.

The district officials were also accused of forgery on August 28, 2021 with intent to deceive.

They allegedly forged the District Executive Committee (DEC) minutes and backdated them to June 22, 2021, to cover their dubious deals, according to court records.